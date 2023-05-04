EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Cinco de Mayo, meaning the Fifth of May, is a celebration of Mexico’s defeat over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, thus gaining their independence.

There are several commemorations on Friday, May 5 to honor Mexico’s Independence Day across the U.S., as well as celebrations and specials throughout Nepa.

The Woodlands Inn and Resort – 1073 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre Township 18702

The Woodlands Inn and Resort will be celebrating all day and night on Friday, as the deck will be open at 12:00 p.m. with a special authentic Mexican food menu for the day, featuring a fresh guacamole bar, authentic Mexican dishes, and specialty tequila cocktails. There is no cover to get in and the celebration will feature $3 tacos all day, $3 Modelos, $4 Coronas, and $5 margaritas. DJ Ricky C., DJ EFX, and DJ NRG will be playing music all day long, and “Frankie & Toby” will be live on the deck from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

El Rey Azteca Restaurant – 681 Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre 18702

El Rey Azteca is celebrating Cinco De Mayo with a “Danza Azteca” Party on Friday. All visitors will receive a free “1800 Tequila” shot and there will be an Aztec Performance as well as a live music performance from Carlos Marmolejo. The party starts at 7:00 p.m., and will also feature DJ Estrella, dancing, and giveaways.

The Down Pour – 119 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre 18701

The Down Pour will be honoring Mexico’s Independence Day on Friday with a special Cinco de Mayo menu featuring appetizers such as Shrimp Ceviche, Queso Dip, and Build your own Guacamole. The menu also features entrees like Tequila Chicken and Gnocchi, and Fish Tacos, and of course Chocolate Tres Leche Cake for dessert. Staff will be pouring your drink specials that include Mexican Bulldogs, $3 Jose Cuervo Shots, or your choice of flavored margaritas by the pint or pitcher, customers have their choice of traditional, strawberry, mango, or watermelon.

Flaherty’s Eating and Drinking Establishment – 275 Zerby Avenue, Kingston 18704

Flaherty’s Bar and Grill is commonly known as an Irish pub and eatery. However, they are celebrating the Mexican holiday as if it were their homeland with a Cinco de Mayo menu with food and drink specials featuring, mini tacos, “Nachos grande,” crunch taco supreme wrap, quesadillas, cinnamon churro, $5 margaritas and $4 Corona and Corona Light, all day long.

Taco Bandido – 211 North Main Avenue, Scranton 18504

Taco Bandido will be celebrating the holiday with its “Taco Tuesday” specials on Friday, May 5. The restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and patrons will be able to choose 5 beef, chicken, or bean hardshell tacos for $10.

Hacienda Volcan – 1330 Pittston Avenue, Scranton 18505

Hacienda Volcan Authentic Mexican Restaurant is celebrating its Independence Day in a big way as they are hosting a Taquiza or a party held outside, in which long tables are decorated with colorful tablecloths, placed on one end of the garden or yard. The restaurant will also feature a Cinco de Mayo menu with restaurant favorites including Party trays of:

Chips and Dip; choose from: Guacamole, Pico de gallo, Nacho Cheese, or their Famous Salsa Volcan.

Birria Tacos: 16 beef stew tacos made with cheese, cilantro, and onions. Served with four sides of broth.

Enchiladas Party Tray: 10 Chicken enchiladas topped with red and green salsa served with rice and beans.

Taquiza de Tacos: An array of tacos that includes steak, chicken, pork, spicy chicken, and chorizo (Mexican sausage)

Tacos Dorados ( Taquitos / Flautas) Party Tray: 10 deep-fried chicken tacos, Topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese, and sour cream served with rice and beans.

Plus much more, check out their Facebook page or website for the full menu.

Taco Bout Us NEPA – Scranton, Hunlock Creek, Allentown, Pittston, Dallas, Facotryville, Wilkes-Barre, and Bloomsburg

The “Taco Bout Us NEPA” truck is a full-service mobile kitchen that serves most of Northeastern Pa. On Friday they will be celebrating at Back Mountain Brewing Company for a Cinco de Mayo BINGO night. The owners of “Taco Bout Us” will be giving away prizes and selling tacos out of the mobile kitchen as well.

Wherever you decide to celebrate, enjoy Cinco de Mayo!