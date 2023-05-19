WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 2023 Fine Arts Fiesta has kicked off on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square but many are curious about where to park their vehicles in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

According to officials with the Fine Arts Fiesta, The Irem Temple located at 62 North Franklin Street will have free parking available on Friday, May 19 after 5:00 p.m.

Irem Temple will also have free, all-day parking Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. Park at your own risk, Irem Temple security cameras will be on and working.

Free parking is courtesy of the Irem Temple Board of Directors, and they ask anyone wishing to park in the lot to enter from River Street, as the lot can be found adjacent to the former Jonathon’s Restaurant.

Fiesta-goers may also find somewhere to park in Boscov’s Parking Garage, located on South Franklin Street, and the YMCA parking lot located at 67 South Main Street. Visitors may also park in the Movies 14 Parking Garage, at 34 South Main Street.

For more information on where visitors can park while attending the Fine Arts Fiesta in downtown Wilkes-Barre visit the City’s website or Facebook page.