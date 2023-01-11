POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s an update to a story we’ve been following out of the Poconos involving the possible sale of the former Pocono Elementary Center School.

Pocono Township officials say they’ve been interested in purchasing the school since 2018 and after making an offer to buy it last month were ultimately denied by the Pocono Mountain School District.

The elementary school closed back in 2013 but operates now as the district’s only indoor golf and baseball training centers. For months its fate was unknown after the industrial company Core5 which is behind two controversial plans to build warehouses in Pocono township offered more than $8 million to purchase the property.

The company’s offer led to an outcry from the community at a school board meeting back in September. That’s when the township pursued its own appraisal and steps towards making an offer.

Core5 later retracted its proposal as Pocono Township offered about $150,000 over the school’s appraised value, which was later denied.

“I understand that the school board has to look out for all the townships and not just Pocono, but you know we were hoping to develop two community centers, an emergency shelter there, and move our police and administrative operations over there so it is unfortunate,” said Pocono Township Vice Chair Commissioner Jerrod Belvin.

Eyewitness News reached out to the school district for its reasons behind the denial which they stated in part:

“The board does not have an urgent need to sell the property, especially as we enter what is considered peak conditioning time for spring sports student-athletes. The district made a counteroffer that would include funds to help cover some of the costs related to relocating the township turned down the counteroffer from the board and no further offers have been made since then.”

Coming up on a later edition of Eyewitness News hear more from the district about the reasons behind its counteroffer and hope from the township.