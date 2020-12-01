Where is the entrance to the Nay Aug light display? Find out here

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Police Department has published instructions on how to enter and also exit the Nay Aug Park light display to help keep roads clear for emergency vehicles at Geisinger CMC.
To Enter:
- Access Vine Street from Harrison Avenue.
- Travel Vine Street until the intersection with Arthur Avenue.
- Turn right onto Arthur Avenue and travel along the park until Mulberry Street.
- Turn left into Park entrance (Mulberry Street) and enter the park.
To Exit:
- There are no left turns onto Arthur Avenue during the light show operating hours.
- When exiting the park travel straight and onto Olive Street.
- Travel on Olive Street to Harrison Avenue.
- Once on Harrison Avenue you are free to travel in the direction of your choosing.
Instruction source: Scranton Police Department