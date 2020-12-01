Where is the entrance to the Nay Aug light display? Find out here

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Grief counselors are available to students and faculty of the Keystone Central School District after the death of a 9-year-old boy.

Officials responded to a home on East Bald Eagle Street in Lock Haven Monday just after 4:00 p.m. to investigate. According to the Clinton County coroner, the boy, Anson Landon Mitchell Stover was pronounced deceased.