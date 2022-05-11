EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Gas prices have continued to rise since reaching the $4 mark in March.

If you’re looking where to find gas for your vehicle at the lowest price in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area, look no further.

Data compiled by Gas Buddy is offering the latest on the cheapest gas near you.

Below is a list of the lowest gas prices in Wilkes-Barre as of 5/11/22:

  • Sam’s Club
    • $4.45
    • Located at 441 Wilkes-Barre Twp Blvd
  • Excel Gas:
    • $4.49
    • Located at 94 S Pennsylvania Avenue
  • US Gas:
    • $4.49
    • Located at 434 N Pennsylvania Avenue
  • HazleMart:
    • $4.55
    • Located at 532 Hazle Street
  • Sunoco:
    • $4.55
    • Located at 890 Kidder Street
  • Citgo:
    • $4.55
    • Located at 815 Kidder Street
  • Sheetz:
    • $4.59
    • Located at 464 Wilkes-Barre Twp Blvd
  • Turkey Hill
    • $4.59
    • Located at 140 N Wilkes-Barre Blvd,
    • 335 E Main Street, 198 N Pennsylvania Avenue,
    • 1037 N Washington Street

Below is a list of the lowest gas price in Scranton as of 5/11/22 :

  • SV Mini Mart:
    • $4.42
    • Located at 1801 N Main Avenue
  • Sunoco:
    • $4.44
    • Loctaed 1716 N Maine Avenue

Below is a list of other areas near Wilkes-Barre and Scranton:

  • Conoco:
    • $4.44
    • Located 313 Northern Blvd in Clarks Summit
  • Citgo:
    • $4.45
    • Located at 93 Allen Street in West Nanticoke
  • Food Express:
    • $4.45
    • Located at 325 Laurel Street in Pittston
  • STAR
    • $4.45
    • Located at 1100 S Main Street in Hanover Township
  • Moscow Deli
    • $4.49
    • Located at 206 S Main Street in Moscow
  • US Gas
    • $4.49
    • Located at 400 Market Street in Kingston

These are the current gas prices at the locations above. However, you may need to have a membership with any of the gas companies and prices may change as of the date on the article.

You can check gas prices daily by visiting Gas Buddy’s website.