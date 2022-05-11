EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Gas prices have continued to rise since reaching the $4 mark in March.
If you’re looking where to find gas for your vehicle at the lowest price in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area, look no further.
Data compiled by Gas Buddy is offering the latest on the cheapest gas near you.
Below is a list of the lowest gas prices in Wilkes-Barre as of 5/11/22:
- Sam’s Club
- $4.45
- Located at 441 Wilkes-Barre Twp Blvd
- Excel Gas:
- $4.49
- Located at 94 S Pennsylvania Avenue
- US Gas:
- $4.49
- Located at 434 N Pennsylvania Avenue
- HazleMart:
- $4.55
- Located at 532 Hazle Street
- Sunoco:
- $4.55
- Located at 890 Kidder Street
- Citgo:
- $4.55
- Located at 815 Kidder Street
- Sheetz:
- $4.59
- Located at 464 Wilkes-Barre Twp Blvd
- Turkey Hill
- $4.59
- Located at 140 N Wilkes-Barre Blvd,
- 335 E Main Street, 198 N Pennsylvania Avenue,
- 1037 N Washington Street
Below is a list of the lowest gas price in Scranton as of 5/11/22 :
- SV Mini Mart:
- $4.42
- Located at 1801 N Main Avenue
- Sunoco:
- $4.44
- Loctaed 1716 N Maine Avenue
Below is a list of other areas near Wilkes-Barre and Scranton:
- Conoco:
- $4.44
- Located 313 Northern Blvd in Clarks Summit
- Citgo:
- $4.45
- Located at 93 Allen Street in West Nanticoke
- Food Express:
- $4.45
- Located at 325 Laurel Street in Pittston
- STAR
- $4.45
- Located at 1100 S Main Street in Hanover Township
- Moscow Deli
- $4.49
- Located at 206 S Main Street in Moscow
- US Gas
- $4.49
- Located at 400 Market Street in Kingston
These are the current gas prices at the locations above. However, you may need to have a membership with any of the gas companies and prices may change as of the date on the article.
You can check gas prices daily by visiting Gas Buddy’s website.