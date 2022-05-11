EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Gas prices have continued to rise since reaching the $4 mark in March.

If you’re looking where to find gas for your vehicle at the lowest price in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area, look no further.

Data compiled by Gas Buddy is offering the latest on the cheapest gas near you.

Below is a list of the lowest gas prices in Wilkes-Barre as of 5/11/22:

Sam’s Club $4.45 Located at 441 Wilkes-Barre Twp Blvd



Excel Gas: $4.49 Located at 94 S Pennsylvania Avenue



US Gas: $4.49 Located at 434 N Pennsylvania Avenue



HazleMart: $4.55 Located at 532 Hazle Street



Sunoco: $4.55 Located at 890 Kidder Street



Citgo: $4.55 Located at 815 Kidder Street



Sheetz: $4.59 Located at 464 Wilkes-Barre Twp Blvd



Turkey Hill $4.59 Located at 140 N Wilkes-Barre Blvd, 335 E Main Street, 198 N Pennsylvania Avenue, 1037 N Washington Street



Below is a list of the lowest gas price in Scranton as of 5/11/22 :

SV Mini Mart: $4.42 Located at 1801 N Main Avenue



Sunoco: $4.44 Loctaed 1716 N Maine Avenue



Below is a list of other areas near Wilkes-Barre and Scranton:

Conoco: $4.44 Located 313 Northern Blvd in Clarks Summit



Citgo: $4.45 Located at 93 Allen Street in West Nanticoke



Food Express: $4.45 Located at 325 Laurel Street in Pittston



STAR $4.45 Located at 1100 S Main Street in Hanover Township



Moscow Deli $4.49 Located at 206 S Main Street in Moscow



US Gas $4.49 Located at 400 Market Street in Kingston



These are the current gas prices at the locations above. However, you may need to have a membership with any of the gas companies and prices may change as of the date on the article.

You can check gas prices daily by visiting Gas Buddy’s website.