(WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Police Department is being featured on the TV docuseries, On Patrol: Live on Friday and Saturday, but how do I watch it?

The easiest way to find the channel the show is on near you, check out Reelz’s own “channel finder” for your zip code.

Another possible way to watch the show is on reelznow.com. Reelz representatives say you should can watch On Patrol: Live online if you have a paid subscription with your streaming service or cable/satellite provider.

Reelz says the program may be blocked if you have your parental controls to G. If you have any issues, contact reelznow@reelz.com.

According to Reelz website, “REELZ is fully distributed as a live channel on DirecTV and Dish, on many cable systems nationwide, and on the following streaming services: DirecTV Stream, Sling, Philo, and SelectTV. Some cable and streaming services offer REELZ on a tier or as an add-on.”

As a reminder, you can watch Wilkes-Barre Police Officers live on Reelz from 9:00 p.m. to midnight each Friday and Saturday in the month of January.

According to the Reelz website, you do not get On Patrol: Live if you subscribe to Reelz on Amazon Prime, Fire TV, Roku, or any other free streaming television service.