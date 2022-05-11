EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The planting season is upon us and green thumbs are prepping their gardens for the Spring season.
The Old Father’s Almanac released a calendar for the Spring planting season. Here’s a summary of planting dates for common garden plants.
The following can be planted now!
- Arugula
- Beets
- Bell Peppers
- Cabbage
- Cilantro
- Dill
- Broccoli
- Carrots
- Chives
- Jalapenos
- Kale
- Kohlrabi
- Lettuce
- Onions
- Oregano
- Parsley
- Parsnips
- Peas
- Potato’s
- Radishes
- Rosemary
- Sage
- Spinach
- Swish Chard
- Thyme
- Tomato’s
- Turnips
The following will be able to be planted starting next week, May 14:
- Basil
- Cantaloupes
- Celery
- Corn
- Cucumbers
- Eggplant
- Green Beans
- Okra
- Pumpkins
- Sweet Potatoes
- Watermelons
- Zucchini
Planting dates may vary by ±7 days depending on your location/elevation.
For an in-depth planting calendar based on your zip code, visit The Almanac.