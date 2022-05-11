EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The planting season is upon us and green thumbs are prepping their gardens for the Spring season.

The Old Father’s Almanac released a calendar for the Spring planting season. Here’s a summary of planting dates for common garden plants.

The following can be planted now!

  • Arugula
  • Beets
  • Bell Peppers
  • Cabbage
  • Cilantro
  • Dill
  • Broccoli
  • Carrots
  • Chives
  • Jalapenos
  • Kale
  • Kohlrabi
  • Lettuce
  • Onions
  • Oregano
  • Parsley
  • Parsnips
  • Peas
  • Potato’s
  • Radishes
  • Rosemary
  • Sage
  • Spinach
  • Swish Chard
  • Thyme
  • Tomato’s
  • Turnips

The following will be able to be planted starting next week, May 14:

  • Basil
  • Cantaloupes
  • Celery
  • Corn
  • Cucumbers
  • Eggplant
  • Green Beans
  • Okra
  • Pumpkins
  • Sweet Potatoes
  • Watermelons
  • Zucchini

Planting dates may vary by ±7 days depending on your location/elevation.
For an in-depth planting calendar based on your zip code, visit The Almanac.