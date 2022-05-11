EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The planting season is upon us and green thumbs are prepping their gardens for the Spring season.

The Old Father’s Almanac released a calendar for the Spring planting season. Here’s a summary of planting dates for common garden plants.





The following can be planted now!

Arugula

Beets

Bell Peppers

Cabbage

Cilantro

Dill

Broccoli

Carrots

Chives

Jalapenos

Kale

Kohlrabi

Lettuce

Onions

Oregano

Parsley

Parsnips

Peas

Potato’s

Radishes

Rosemary

Sage

Spinach

Swish Chard

Thyme

Tomato’s

Turnips

The following will be able to be planted starting next week, May 14:

Basil

Cantaloupes

Celery

Corn

Cucumbers

Eggplant

Green Beans

Okra

Pumpkins

Sweet Potatoes

Watermelons

Zucchini

Planting dates may vary by ±7 days depending on your location/elevation.

For an in-depth planting calendar based on your zip code, visit The Almanac.