PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022-23 ski season is just around the corner, so get ready to hit the lifts at these popular Pennsylvanian ski spots.

Roundtop Mountain Resort

Roundtop Mountain is set to open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Roundtop’s hours of operation are:

Monday/Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Roundtop was purchased by Vail Resorts in 2019, so the mountain now uses the Epic Pass (day pass or season pass). Epic Season Passes are on sale until Dec. 4.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Seven Springs, another Vail-Resorts-owned mountain, is currently set to open its skiing and snowboarding season on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Seven Springs will be open during these hours:

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for skiing/snowboarding and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for tubing

Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for skiing/snowboarding and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for tubing.

Jack Frost Big Boulder

Celebrate an anniversary season at Jack Frost Big Boulder (JFBB)! The start of this year’s season marks 50 years of operation for Jack Frost and 75 years for Big Boulder. In honor of this milestone, five new high-speed lifts (three at Jack Frost, two at Big Boulder) and four new trails have been added. Jack Frost will open for the season on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, while Big Boulder will open on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Jack Frost’s business hours are:

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (holiday hours may differ)

Big Boulder will operate from:

Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (holiday hours may differ)

JFBB will also feature a schedule of live bands, broadcasted throughout both resorts, over the course of the season. Vail Resorts’ Epic Passes are also used at Jack Frost Big Boulder.

Liberty Mountain Resort

Liberty Mountain Resort will open its skiing and snowboarding season on Friday, Dec. 16. Liberty will be open:

Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Liberty Mountain Resort is owned by Vail Resorts and accepts Epic Day Passes as well as Epic Season Passes.

Whitetail Ski Resort

Whitetail Ski Resort will begin its skiing and snowboarding season on Friday, Dec. 16. The mountain will be open:

Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Whitetail is owned and operated by Vail Resorts.

Tussey Mountain

Tussey Mountain in Boalsburg started making snow as of Monday, Nov. 21. According to a post on the mountain’s Facebook page, an official opening day has not been released yet.

Blue Mountain Resort

As of Nov. 21, 2022, Blue Mountain Resort has turned on its mountain lights and begun full snow production. According to a Facebook post, Blue Mountain Resort is tentatively set to start its season on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Nov. 25 start date is weather-dependent. Both lodges will be operational for opening day.

Blue Mountain will also feature a new high-speed lift, called the Main Street Express, which will bring riders from the bottom of the mountain to the top in less than five minutes and can accommodate 3,000 people per hour. You can also enjoy after-dark “Sonic Tubing,” featuring 46 lanes over 1,000 feet long, with music and disco lights.

Hidden Valley Resort

Hidden Valley is scheduled to begin its skiing/snowboarding season on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Hidden Valley’s hours during the season will be:

Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (tubing on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (tubing from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (tubing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Laurel Mountain Ski Resort

Laurel Mountain Ski Resort, which features Pennsylvania’s steepest ski run at a nearly 60% incline, will kick off its skiing/snowboarding season on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Laurel Mountain’s hours of operations are:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Laurel Mountain first opened in 1940 and features 761 feet of verticality.

Blue Knob All Seasons Resort

Blue Knob, coined as Pennsylvania’s highest skiable mountain, is set to open on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. There will be limited terrain opened on Nov. 23, the resort will close on Thursday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving, and will reopen on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Regular season hours for Blue Knob are:

Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bear Creek Mountain Resort

Bear Creek Mountain Resort has not released an official day for opening the skiing/snowboarding season as of Nov. 22, 2022. When the season starts, Bear Creek will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Montage Mountain

Montage Mountain’s official opening day and hours of operations have not been announced as of Nov. 22, 2022.

Mount Pleasant of Edinboro

Mount Pleasant of Edinboro’s website says “We are working diligently to open for the season! We anticipate opening mid-December!” No official hours of operation have been released as of Nov. 22, 2022.

Camelback Resort

Camelback Resort is set to open in “mid-December” according to the resort’s Facebook page. As of Nov. 22, 2022, no official operating hours for the ski/snowboard season have been released. Season tickets for Camelback will increase in price after Dec. 15, 2022. Camelback is currently making snow.

Camelback Resort replaced its “Sullivan Express” lift with a larger, six-person lift named “Black Bear.” Camelback’s terrain park has a new location with various new designs as well.

Spring Mountain Adventures

Spring Mountain Adventures in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, has not announced when they will open for skiing/snowboarding. However, once operational the mountain’s hours will be:

Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m., lifts start at 10 a.m.)

Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m., lifts start at 4:00 p.m.)

Saturday and holidays (Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Presidents Day) from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (doors open at 8:30 a.m., lifts start at 9:00 a.m.)

Elk Mountain

Elk Mountain is tentatively set to open for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Dec. 14. However, Thursday, Dec. 22 is marked as the first official day of the season. Once open, Elk Mountain’s hours will be:

Thursday, Dec. 22 through Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

After the first week(s) of the season: Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Additional resorts and mountains will be added as information becomes available