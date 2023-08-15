EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — For the spice lovers among us, Sriracha can be a staple of any hot sauce collection.

Lately, however, the popular condiment has become increasingly hard, if not impossible, to find at a reasonable price.

When in stock, online retailers such as Amazon sell the condiment for around $4.99. Now, with supply so low, customers looking for the sauce can expect to pay as much as $22.99, if not more, from a third-party seller.

Eyewitness News checked at several popular grocery stores in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties and were unable to locate any of the elusive sauce.

Ashton Schiel, of Schiel’s Family Market in Wilkes-Barre said the store does its best to maintain its supply, and even if they are out of Huy Fong Foods‘ brand, they have several alternatives available.

In a statement, a representative at Huy Fong Foods, Inc. told Eyewitness News:

“Limited production has recently resumed. However, we continue to have a limited supply that continues to affect product availability. Unfortunately, we are still experiencing a shortage of raw materials.” . . . “At this time, we have no estimations of when supply will increase. Because we do not sell directly to retail/market levels, we cannot determine when the product will hit shelves again and/or who currently has the product in stock. We are grateful for your continued patience and understanding during this unprecedented inventory shortage. We are currently working on trying to avoid future shortages.” Huy Fong Foods, Inc.

Huy Fong Foods’ says while Sriracha has resumed limited production, their Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek production is still currently shut down.

Schiel states that a shipment is due, and Sriracha should hopefully be back on shelves, while supplies last, on Friday or Monday.