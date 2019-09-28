What’s Happening! September 28-29, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

September 28 and 29, 2019

The Bloomsburg Fair Wraps up this weekend! Another great year of agriculture, entertainment, games and of course food.

*Wilkes University Theatre presents the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, Doubt, A Parable. The performances will take place on September, 28 at 8 p.m. with matinee performances on Sept. 28 and 29 at 2 p.m. The production is at Wilkes’ Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

Written by John Patrick Shanley, this play asks the question: “What do you do when you’re not sure?” General admission is $10, $5 for students and seniors and free for all Wilkes students, faculty and staff with ID. Parking is available at the Henry Student Center along with handicapped accessible options. For more information, please call the box office at 570-408-4540.

Saturday, September 28, 2019

* The Carbon Builders Association will host A Designer Purse Bingo on Sat. September 28th, The event will be held at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Corp. 902 Mill Road, Lehighton.Plus…Raffles – Door Prizes Chinese AuctionDoors & Kitchen Open at 5pm. Bingo Starts @ 6pm

TICKETS $30 sold in advance—$35 At Door (20 Games—Includes 5 Specials)

Call 610-379-1099 for Tickets & Info www. carbonbuilders.com or e-mail carbbld@ptd.net

* The famous Damascus Penny Social is back! Saturday, September 28, at the Damascus Community Center, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Doors will open 4PM; calling starts at 6. 100 pre-cut tickets for $1. Dinner available! Always tons of cool stuff, plus door prizes, special tables, 50/50.

Please bring donations of items to sell to the Community Center on Friday, September 27, 9AM-6.

*”Little Eric’s Foundation”, will be holding its annual fundraiser, “Little Eric’s Game Night – Play For A Cure”, on Saturday, Sept. 28 at East

Mountain Hotel on Rt. 115 from 6:00-11:00 PM. ” The foundation raises money for pediatric and brain cancer

*The Riverfront Parks Committee ChalkFest and Hydromania Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Millennium Circle Portal on the River Common in Wilkes-Barre. The rain date will be Sunday, September 29. All activities are FREE and are:

The Riverfront Parks Committee invites the community to the 10th Annual ChalkFest, a free event celebrating children’s art and creativity while also providing education about nature and the environment. Children of all ages and abilities are given a box of sidewalk chalk and a designated space to draw. Enjoy environmental exhibits, and a live Mammal Show, family fishing and kid’s yoga at 1:30PM! ChalkFest also features Hydromania! – a water education program that teaches children about the properties of water through experimentation. It’s all free and open to the public.



*Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society Fall Architectural Walking Tour

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM walk begins at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, 35 South Franklin Street

Tony Brooks of the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society will host his 17th annual Fall architectural walking tour of Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Explore the mansions and social history of three centuries in just one square mile. From simple Connecticut Yankee to the Victorian grandeur of the Gilded Age to streamline Modernism. Proceeds benefit the restoration of the Zebulon Butler House. Reservations are not necessary but are encouraged by calling 570-793-3631. Cost: $10 per person; children free. Free parking next door to the church.

More information: www.ststephenswb.org or 570-825-6653.



Sunday September 29, 2019

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

**Vendor Applications Now Being Accepted for Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market

Save the date for Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11:00am to 4:00pm for the Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The Market will showcase the work of many talented artisans of the Upper Delaware Region.

* River Vibes Concert at The Cooperage: Cosy Sheridan and Sloan Wainwright, September 29 Doors will open at 6:30. Get your tickets online at thecooperageproject.org for $20 or $25/door. River Vibes has chosen an online ticketing platform for ease, and if you have questions about it, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org.For more information on the show, please call 845-252-6783or email rivervibes@thecooperageproject.org. This event is BYOB. Lite fare, sweets and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

| October 17 | November 21 | December 19

October

*Outreach – Center for Community Resources, the area’s state-designated Family Center, is holding a career fair targeted for young children, ages 3-10. The purpose is to help youngsters make a connection between school success and possible future careers. Professionals providing hands-on activities include firefighters, doctors, plumbers, landscapers, mechanics and veterinarians, to name a few.

: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 WHERE: Outreach’s Seventh Avenue Center, 431 N. 7th Ave., Scranton.



*The annual Fall Chili-fest will be held at the Community Bible Church

Ministry Center, 1700 Heart Lake Road (SR107), on Saturday, October 5th

from 11 a.m. to 2:30 pm. The great tastes of chili’s from “firehouse”

chili to mild and cool will be available. Also featured will be the

Skylands’ Dulcimer String Band playing traditional, folk, Celtic and popular music.

*The author of New York Times bestsellers “Circe” and “The Song of Achilles,” Madeline Miller, will receive the 2019 Royden B. Davis, S.J., Distinguished Author Award from The University of Scranton’s Friends of the Weinberg Memorial Library on Saturday, Oct. 5, in the McIlhenny Ballroom of the DeNaples Center.

The event will begin with a book signing open to the public from 4 to 5 p.m. on the 2nd floor of DeNaples Center, followed by a dinner reception at 5 p.m., and the award presentation in the ballroom.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Distinguished Author Award reception and presentation, contact Kym Fetsko at 570-941-7816 or kym.fetsko@scranton.edu. For more on Miller, visit madelinemiller.com.

*The Damascus Community Center is sponsoring a wine tasting bus tour on Saturday, October 26. The price is $65 per person, which includes stops at 4 wineries surrounding Seneca Lake in the scenic Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. The wineries feature craft beer, hard cider, gift shops, souvenir wine glass and, of course, wine. Lunch on your own at an on-site or nearby in-town restaurant. Board the bus at 6AM at the Avery bus yard in Beach Lake; or 6:30AM at the Damascus Township Building, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Return time is approximately 7:30PM.

Seating is limited so make your reservation soon to ensure your space. Call Linda at 570-729-7270; or Diana at 914-850-0287.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, Brodhead Watershed Association and the Friends of Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge will co-host a hike to a secluded spot folded deep in a wooded, steep-sided hollow. If you go: This hike is a partnership between Friends of Cherry Valley and Brodhead Watershed Association. It is a challenging loop hike of about two miles. Very rocky underfoot and often steep. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Cherry Valley. Directions will be given upon registration.

Free, but registration is required. More INFORMATION: Call 570-839-1120 or 570-629-2727; email info@brodheadwatershed.org. For information about this and other hikes in the free Get Outdoors Poconos series, go to brodheadwatershed.org/gopoconos.

*Once Upon a Time Daycare, Preschool and Kindergarten in Shavertown will host a Fall Festival on Sunday, October 20.

The event will run from Noon to 6 pm at the daycare located at 5 Dug Road in Shavertown.

There will be food, games, a pumpkin painting contest, vendors, and fun for the whole family.

This is the first ever fall festival for the group. Proceeds will help benefit the school.

The South Creek Lion’s October Dinner will be Saturday October 12th at 4:30pm. The menu includes Ham or Roast Beef, Real Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables, Baked Beans and “Home Baked Bread”. The South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett. “Find Us on Facebook” South Creek Lions Club

*Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg will be running a bike rodeo in the upper parking lot of Hufnagle Park during the Lewisburg Fall Festival (the one where the Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication will make its stupendous come-back) on Saturday, October 12. The festival will run from noon to 5pm. The bike rodeo will be from 1 to 3pm.

The bike rodeo is a free kids’ activity focusing on bike skills and safety education, but also with some opportunities for adults. Helmets are required. Stations will include bike safety check, slalom, quick braking, helmet fitting, road safety trivia, steering skills, and slow race. We will also have a wheelchair skills activity option so that people can get a sense of the types of barriers and challenges wheelchair users frequently face in the public realm. The Bike Rodeo is Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg’s way of celebrating National Walk to School Day, which takes place each fall and spring around the country. The other parts of the day’s festivities in the park will feature a Woolly Worm petting zoo thanks to the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, food vendors, crafters, wine and beer, bicycle industry reps on hand for unPAved, and race packet pickup.

Participants in the rodeo will have to wear a helmet and sign a waiver, but there is no entry fee to take part. For more information, please contact the Lewisburg Neighborhoods office at 570-523-0114 or news@LewisburgNeighborhoods.org.

November

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will present their Fall Concert, featuring patriotic music and several selections to honor our veterans. The concert will take place on November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg.

*The Greater Scranton YMCA is inviting members of the community to start their holiday shopping early at the Y’s Annual Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair. This year’s fair will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. and will be located at the Greater Scranton YMCA, 706 N. Blakely Street, Dunmore. The event is free to attend and open to the community.

For vendors who wish to reserve a space at the event, please visit the Y’s website to complete the vendor registration form. The vendor fee is $35.00 and the registration deadline is October 18th, 2019.

For more information or questions, contact Jennifer Leshuk at jleshuk@greaterscrantonymca.org, visit www.greaterscrantonymca.org or call the Greater Scranton YMCA at 570-342-8115.

December

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale at Candlelight Christmas on December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





Making A Difference Ministries 4 Part Concert Series along with Beaumont Free Methodist Church



Beaumont Free Methodist Church, 380 Buck Blvd, White Haven

Time 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Dates of Concerts :

Dates and Artist as listed:



October 5th- Campfire Bacon Band

Bloomsburg, Pa.

*Making A Difference Ministries and New Life Community Church To host The Truth Christian Cafe every 2nd Friday of the month from April to Oct.

Place; New Life Community Church, 570 S Main Rd, Mountain Top, PA 18707

Time 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

September 13th Yvonne Hartman (Christian Singer/songwriter) from Oley, PA.

October 11th Benjamin Horrevoets (National Artist) Poughkeepsie, NY.

For all the upcoming Christian Coffeehouses and Events visit us

www.unitybymusic.org or call Stephen (570) 899-2264

* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm