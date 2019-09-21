What’s Happening! September 21-22, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

September 21 and 22, 2019

It is the Bloomsburg Fair Week! The event features a celebration of agriculture, entertainment, games and of course food. We will see you at the fair -stop by to say hi! Beginning on Saturday and all week long!

Saturday, September 21, 2019

*Northeastern Pennsylvania Chamber Music Society Presents “The Grand Organ” at 7:00 PM at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, 35 South Franklin Street. NEPACMS is pleased to open its 2019-2020 season with chamber works for organ and strings. Organist, Mark Laubach, performing on St. Stephen’s beautiful Austin and Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ rebuilt by the Berghaus Organ Company of Chicago in 2008, will be a feast to the ears! $20 General Admission, $10 Senior/student. More information: https://www.nepacms.org.

* Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center Superhero 5K Run/Walk

TIME: 8:00 The Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center will host their 2nd Annual Superhero 5K RUN/Walk on Saturday, September 21, at 8 am. The event starts and finishes on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre with an after party and awards presentation at Rodano’s on Public Square. Registration for this family friendly event is $25. Kids 12 and under – registration is $15 and the Superhero Kids Fun Run is $5! More information: https://luzernecountycac.org.

The Family Weekend Concert, presented by Performance Music at The University of Scranton, will feature Aaron Diehl of the Aaron Diehl Trio on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Houlihan-McLean Center. Admission is free.

*The Autumn Lecture Series is back at Hawk Mountain, and it is made to entertain, intrigue, and educate any interested ear. Every other Saturday evening starting September 21, a local wildlife expert from either on or outside of the Mountain will give a free, hour-long lecture in the Visitor Center Gallery about a topic that they are passionate about that affects the wildlife around us.

The Ghost of Schaumboch’s: The Allegheny Woodrat will be held on Saturday, September 21 @ 5 PM Presented by: Reg Hoyt an Assistant Professor and Co-chair of Delaware Valley University’s Department of Animal Biotechnology and Conservation. His talk will focus on the decline of the Allegheny Woodrat and efforts to preserve this Threatened and protected species.

*Cancer Survivors Day is set for Saturday, September 21st at McDade Park in Scranton. The event takes place from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and is free of charge. Walk-ins are welcome. The event program will begin at 10:30 a.m. This event will include the “Circle of Survivors,” an activity where those in attendance will be able to share a thought or inspirational message about their cancer experience. Additionally, there will be survivor and caregiver ribbons & pins, programs, and light refreshments. The event will occur rain or shine. Please dress for the outdoors.

* Candy’s Place and the Lands at Hillside Farm will host a Caregivers Fatigue Workshop. The event will be held on Saturday, September 21 at the Lands at Hillside. The workshop will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm. It will include the workshop, a tour of the grounds and time with the animals at the farm. The workshop is offered free to clients and caregivers enrolled at Candy’s Place. There is a $10 donation for the public. Please call to register by September 14 -570-714-8900.

*The Shenandoah Street Hockey group will hold reunion games on September. 21 for the benefit of Brian Rooney.. It has been 10 years since the group came together to play. The games will begin at 2 p.m. in Divine Mercy Roman Catholic Parish’s St. Casimir Playground at Main and Washington streets, Shenandoah. A social will follow at the Glovers Hill Athletic Club. At 1 p.m., Princeton All-American and Team USA member Sasha Sherry will give free lessons and do drills with children of all ages. Walk ups are welcome.

Making A Difference Ministries with Dorranceton United Methodist Church presents Campfire Bacon Band from Bloomsburg. On Saturday, September 21 at Dorranceton United Methodist Church from 6:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. This band bring a country twist to Christian Music. If you are a country music lover you don’t want to miss this concert. Bring your family and friends for a great night. This is a free concert open to the public a goodwill offering will be taken for the group. The church is located at 549 Wyoming Avenue, Kingston.

Sunday, September 22, 2019

*Tunkhannock United Methodist Church (TUMC) will present A Blessing of the Animals Service at The Gathering Place September 22, at 1:00 pm The event will take place rain or shine. There will be refreshments for all of God’s creatures. Please keep all animals leashed, harnessed or crated while at the event.

*At the Sofia Coxe Foundation -Sunday., September 22 – 1PM – $25/PP – WHERE DO I PUT THE SOFA? – Have you ever had questions about how to obtain a beautiful and balanced room? Attend a design class by Joseph Barbotti, a published professional designer & author for over 30 years practicing in NY City, DC and Florida. Joseph will help you with your design thru an interactive interior design session. Bring all your design questions, he have all the answers. Come & let him show you how to achieve a beautiful home. You will have fun with interior design and can share your success with family & friends. A free in-home design consultation by Joseph will be given to one lucky person. Light refreshments will be served. Contact Karen, 570-956-3881, for further information.

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

**Vendor Applications Now Being Accepted for Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market

Save the date for Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11:00am to 4:00pm for the Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The Market will showcase the work of many talented artisans of the Upper Delaware Region.

* River Vibes Concert at The Cooperage: Cosy Sheridan and Sloan Wainwright, September 29 Doors will open at 6:30. Get your tickets online at thecooperageproject.org for $20 or $25/door. River Vibes has chosen an online ticketing platform for ease, and if you have questions about it, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org.For more information on the show, please call 845-252-6783or email rivervibes@thecooperageproject.org. This event is BYOB. Lite fare, sweets and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

October 17 | November 21 | December 19

September

**Brighter Journeys is hosting its 2nd annual Special Needs Expo for Northeastern PA. The event will be held on Tuesday, September 24, Mohegan Sun At Pocono Downs Keystone Grand Ball Room 11 a.m.—6 p.m.

Brighterjourneys.net keynote speakers: “Creating A Path To An Everyday Life” Bob Conklin – Office Of Developmental Programs Northeastern Regional Program Manager Marie Craven – Office Of Developmental Programs Supervisor/ Lead For Supporting Families Initiative

Breakout sessions: “How Inclusion Works” “Feeding/Eating Interventions For Younger Children” “How Music Helps Disability Disorders” “What Parents Absolutely Need To Know About Special Education” “Providing A Pathway For Grandparents To Obtain Standby/Temporary Guardianship Of Their Grandchildren” + 50 Resource Tables

*”Little Eric’s Foundation”, will be holding its annual fundraiser, “Little Eric’s Game Night – Play For A Cure”, on Saturday, Sept. 28 at East

Mountain Hotel on Rt. 115 from 6:00-11:00 PM. ” The foundation raises money for pediatric and brain cancer

* Marywood University’s music, theatre, and dance department will host Sophie Till, solo violinist and assistant professor of violin/viola at Marywood University, for a performance titled, “One Woman and Her Violin.” The performance will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 7 p.m., in the Marian Chapel in the Swartz Center for Spiritual Life. This event is free and open to the public.

*Wayne Memorial’s 10th Annual Midwifery Mingle will take place on Tuesday, September 24th, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The popular gathering is traditionally held to celebrate National Midwifery Week. The event, an afternoon for women of all ages and their children to come together and share experiences, is free and open to all—not just midwifery clients. Refreshments, activities for children, raffle prizes and educational booths will be featured.

* Performance Music at The University of Scranton will present a recital by renowned pianist Carlos Avila on Sunday, Sept. 29. The recital will take place at 7:30 p.m. inside the University’s Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue. Admission is free, with seating on a first-come, first-seated basis.

* Photography celebrating the Rust Belt region is the focus of Rust Belt Biennial at the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University through October. 6. The land, people and history of the Rust Belt inspired Niko J. Kallianiotis, contributing photographer for The New York Times and photography instructor at Drexel University and the University of Scranton, and Yoav Friedlander, photographer, to highlight photographic work from the region.

*The Pennsylvania Heritage Festival is looking for Antique Cars, Trucks & Farm Machinery to participate in this years Festival on September 21st and 22nd at the Heritage Farm Museum at Alparon Park in Troy, Pennsylvania. FMI call 470-786-9482

* The Carbon Builders Association will host A Designer Purse Bingo on Sat. September 28th, The event will be held at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Corp. 902 Mill Road, Lehighton.Plus…Raffles – Door Prizes Chinese AuctionDoors & Kitchen Open at 5pm. Bingo Starts @ 6pm

TICKETS $30 sold in advance—$35 At Door (20 Games—Includes 5 Specials)

Call 610-379-1099 for Tickets & Info www. carbonbuilders.com or e-mail carbbld@ptd.net

* A fascination with abandoned buildings and landscapes inspired Enola resident Michael Hower to begin working in digital photography seven years ago. His current body of work, “Graffiti Scapes,” focusing on ghost towns of the Mid-Atlantic, is on display at The Gallery at Penn College now through Oct. 6.

* The famous Damascus Penny Social is back! Saturday, September 28, at the Damascus Community Center, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Doors will open 4PM; calling starts at 6. 100 pre-cut tickets for $1. Dinner available! Always tons of cool stuff, plus door prizes, special tables, 50/50.

Please bring donations of items to sell to the Community Center on Friday, September 27, 9AM-6.

*Lock Haven University will host a “Dog for a Dog” fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Alumni Pavilion, Poorman Commons, on the campus of LHU. There will be hot dogs for sale for $2 or a hot dog platter with chips and a drink for $4. There also will be music, lawn games and dogs available for adoption through the Clinton County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CCSPCA). Proceeds will benefit the Pre Veterinary and Honors Clubs at LHU and the CCSPC

*he Widmann Gallery at King’s College will present the debut of an exhibition of work by local photographer Cassidy Jones. “A Little Piece of Me” will be on display from September 27 to October 25.

*Sunday., September 29 – 2PM – $20/PP – High Victorian Tea – Enjoy an entertaining and delicious afternoon at the beautiful Sophia Coxe House for a Victorian Tea. Salad, soup, finger sandwiches, desserts, and, of course, tea. Enjoy the food and learn a little about the life of Sophia, the Angel of the Anthracite. ContactKaren, 570-956-3881 for further information.

* The annual fall festival will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 on the grounds of the Shenandoah Senior Living Community, East Washington Street.

The event will include homemade ethnic food, music, face painting and pumpkin painting. A theme basket and gift auction will be held inside the building.

Crafters are welcome and should call 570-462-0795 for information; all are welcome.

All proceeds from the festival will benefit the Hillside SPCA. The fest will be held inside in the event of rain.

October

*Outreach – Center for Community Resources, the area’s state-designated Family Center, is holding a career fair targeted for young children, ages 3-10. The purpose is to help youngsters make a connection between school success and possible future careers. Professionals providing hands-on activities include firefighters, doctors, plumbers, landscapers, mechanics and veterinarians, to name a few.

: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 WHERE: Outreach’s Seventh Avenue Center, 431 N. 7th Ave., Scranton.

Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg will be running a bike rodeo in the upper parking lot of Hufnagle Park during the Lewisburg Fall Festival (the one where the Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication will make its stupendous come-back) on Saturday, October 12. The festival will run from noon to 5pm. The bike rodeo will be from 1 to 3pm. Participants in the rodeo will have to wear a helmet and sign a waiver, but there is no entry fee to take part. For more information, please contact the Lewisburg Neighborhoods office at 570-523-0114 or news@LewisburgNeighborhoods.org.



*The annual Fall Chili-fest will be held at the Community Bible Church

Ministry Center, 1700 Heart Lake Road (SR107), on Saturday, October 5th

from 11 a.m. to 2:30 pm. The great tastes of chili’s from “firehouse”

chili to mild and cool will be available. Also featured will be the

Skylands’ Dulcimer String Band playing traditional, folk, Celtic and

popular music.

*The author of New York Times bestsellers “Circe” and “The Song of Achilles,” Madeline Miller, will receive the 2019 Royden B. Davis, S.J., Distinguished Author Award from The University of Scranton’s Friends of the Weinberg Memorial Library on Saturday, Oct. 5, in the McIlhenny Ballroom of the DeNaples Center.

The event will begin with a book signing open to the public from 4 to 5 p.m. on the 2nd floor of DeNaples Center, followed by a dinner reception at 5 p.m., and the award presentation in the ballroom.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Distinguished Author Award reception and presentation, contact Kym Fetsko at 570-941-7816 or kym.fetsko@scranton.edu. For more on Miller, visit madelinemiller.com.

*The Damascus Community Center is sponsoring a wine tasting bus tour on Saturday, October 26. The price is $65 per person, which includes stops at 4 wineries surrounding Seneca Lake in the scenic Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. The wineries feature craft beer, hard cider, gift shops, souvenir wine glass and, of course, wine. Lunch on your own at an on-site or nearby in-town restaurant. Board the bus at 6AM at the Avery bus yard in Beach Lake; or 6:30AM at the Damascus Township building, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Return time is approximately 7:30PM.

Seating is limited so make your reservation soon to ensure your space. Call Linda at 570-729-7270; or Diana at 914-850-0287.

* Celebrate the natural resources of Pike County, and the great conservation work completed by the Pike County Conservation District, our partners, conservation district board, and staff.

The event begins with a social gathering (cash bar) from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, followed by dinner and a presentation.

The annual dinner is open to the public. Tickets are $35 per person.

Please RSVP by October 18, 2019 to pikecd@pikepa.org or (570) 226-8220.

November

* Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and its Big Dog Reading Series is hosting two programs this fall. On Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in Monty’s, Jerry Wemple, professor of English and the Jack and Helen Evans Endowed Faculty Fellow, and Claire Lawrence, professor of English, will read from their works. Both events are free and open to the public.

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will present their Fall Concert, featuring patriotic music and several selections to honor our veterans. The concert will take place on November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg.

December

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale at Candlelight Christmas on December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





Making A Difference Ministries 4 Part Concert Series along with Beaumont Free Methodist Church



Beaumont Free Methodist Church, 380 Buck Blvd, White Haven

Time 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Dates of Concerts :

Dates and Artist as listed:



October 5th- Campfire Bacon Band

Bloomsburg, Pa.

*Making A Difference Ministries and New Life Community Church To host The Truth Christian Cafe every 2nd Friday of the month from April to Oct.

Place; New Life Community Church, 570 S Main Rd, Mountain Top, PA 18707

Time 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

October 11th Benjamin Horrevoets (National Artist) Poughkeepsie, NY.

For all the upcoming Christian Coffeehouses and Events visit us

www.unitybymusic.org or call Stephen (570) 899-2264

* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm