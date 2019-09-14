What’s Happening! September 14-15, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

September 14 and 15, 2019

* USED BOOK SALE….At The Holy Name of Jesus Parish (formerly Transfiguration) at 217 West Green St., West Hazleton in the school building, lower level auditorium.

Saturday, September 14 from 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday, September 15 (Bag Day) from 11 am to 3 pm

Books are presorted according to content. CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes & cassettes are available at give-away prices. Proceeds will benefit the Capital Campaign for the on-going renovation of the former Transfiguration School building.

*Phoenix Kids take the stage with “THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS” Based on the book by Lewis Carroll.. September 13 through the 22 – Friday and Saturday shows at 7:00 PM and Sunday Matinees at 2:00 PM Phoenix Performing Arts Centre, 409 Main Street, Duryea

Tickets: $10 and Kids 5 and under only $5

Highly Recommend Reservations by calling Box Office at 570-457-3589

Saturday, September 14, 2019

* The City of Wilkes-Barre’s 3rd Annual Multicultural Parade & Festival will take place this Saturday, September 14th. The parade will begin at 11:00 AM on South Main Street and continue towards Public Square. The festival will begin immediately after the parade and will end at 9 PM that evening. The parade and festival will feature food, music, and entertainment from members of our diverse community.

The 3rd Annual Multicultural Parade & Festival is sponsored by King’s College, Misericordia University, and Wilkes University

* There will be a pancake breakfast on Saturday, September 14, 7:30-11AM, at the Damascus Community Center 60 Conklin Hill Road. (On the Pa. side of the Cochecton/Damascus Bridge, turn between the dentist’s office and the auto repair garage onto Conklin Hill Road. Bear right up the hill; look for #60 and signs.) Adults $7; children 5-12, $5; under 5, free. Menu: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, juice, fruit, coffee, tea.

*Hawk Mountain Sanctuary will host its annual Autumn Native Plant Sale on Saturday, September 14 outside of the Visitor Center from 10 am to 4 pm, featuring over 100 species of native trees, grasses, vines, shrubs, and flowering plants. The sale is open to the public, and all proceeds benefit Hawk Mountain’s conservation and education programs.

*The South Creek Lion’s First Fall Dinner will be Saturday, September 14th at 4:30pm. The menu includes Turkey or Roast Beef, Real Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables, Baked Beans and “Home Baked Bread” Cost is $12.00 per person. The South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett.

Sunday, September 15, 2019

*The Wolfpack Boys Soccer Booster Club is hosting a Purse Bingo on Sunday, September 15 at Solomon Jr High School Cafeteria in Plains.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Doors will open at 11 AM and games begin at 1 PM. Tickets may be purchased by contacting Janelle at 570-991-3976.

*Rev. Dr. Eduard Shestak and the parishioners of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church are hosting the annual flea market on Saturday, September 14th 8am-4pm; Sunday, September 15th (Half Price Sale) 10am-2pm and Saturday, September 21st (Bag and Box Sale) 10am-2pm. The event will be held rain or shine at the church hall, 320 Vine St, Old Forge. Antiques, jewelry, household items, furniture, children’s items and much more! A variety of ethnic food items, baked goods, and refreshments will also be available.

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

**Vendor Applications Now Being Accepted for Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market

Save the date for Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11:00am to 4:00pm for the Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The Market will showcase the work of many talented artisans of the Upper Delaware Region. Vendor Application Deadline is August 24

Free Entry For more information or to apply to vend please visit our website thecooperageproject.org/holiday-artisans-market-2019.

*Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm for the monthly Acoustic Bluegrass Jam! All levels of players and instruments are welcome. This jam is entirely acoustic, so please leave your amps at home.

* River Vibes Concert at The Cooperage: Cosy Sheridan and Sloan Wainwright, September 29 Doors will open at 6:30. Get your tickets online at thecooperageproject.org for $20 or $25/door. River Vibes has chosen an online ticketing platform for ease, and if you have questions about it, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org.For more information on the show, please call 845-252-6783or email rivervibes@thecooperageproject.org. This event is BYOB. Lite fare, sweets and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

| September 19 | October 17 | November 21 | December 19

September

*”Little Eric’s Foundation”, will be holding its annual fundraiser, “Little Eric’s Game Night – Play For A Cure”, on Saturday, Sept. 28 at East

Mountain Hotel on Rt. 115 from 6:00-11:00 PM.

Candy’s Place and the Lands at Hillside Farm will host a Caregivers Fatigue Workshop. The event will be held on Saturday, September 21 at the Lands at Hillside. The workshop will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm. It will include the workshop, a tour of the grounds and time with the animals at the farm. The workshop is offered free to clients and caregivers enrolled at Candy’s Place. There is a $10 donation for the public. Please call to register by September 14 -570-714-8900.

* Marywood University’s music, theatre, and dance department will host Sophie Till, solo violinist and assistant professor of violin/viola at Marywood University, for a performance titled, “One Woman and Her Violin.” The performance will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 7 p.m., in the Marian Chapel in the Swartz Center for Spiritual Life. This event is free and open to the public.

*Wayne Memorial’s 10th Annual Midwifery Mingle will take place on Tuesday, September 24th, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The popular gathering is traditionally held to celebrate National Midwifery Week. The event, an afternoon for women of all ages and their children to come together and share experiences, is free and open to all—not just midwifery clients. Refreshments, activities for children, raffle prizes and educational booths will be featured.

*On Tues evening, Sept 17, SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support) will present “Sowing SEEDS for Future Growth” at its Annual Membership Meeting. The public is invited to hear what the region’s leading sustainability non-profit organization has been up to since entering its second decade in 2019. Come and meet some of the drivers of the sustainability initiatives in the Upper Delaware region. Learn the latest as SEEDS embraces its own sustainability. All are welcome, from current members to the curious. The event will be held at The Cooperage, 1030 Main Street, Honesdale PA. Healthy and delicious food from the Mustard Seed Café will be available for purchase. Doors, Electric Vehicle Display and Cafe open at 5:30 p.m. Program begins at 6:00 pm. and will include a brief business session. Please RSVP to help determine food quantities by visiting www.SeedsGroup.net or calling (570) 245–1256 or emailing Sandy@SeedsGroup.net

* Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and its Big Dog Reading Series is hosting two programs this fall.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, award-winning poet Tyler Mill will read from her work at 6 p.m. in Monty’s on the upper campus. Then on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in Monty’s, Jerry Wemple, professor of English and the Jack and Helen Evans Endowed Faculty Fellow, and Claire Lawrence, professor of English, will read from their works. Both events are free and open to the public.

* Photography celebrating the Rust Belt region is the focus of Rust Belt Biennial at the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University through October. 6. The land, people and history of the Rust Belt inspired Niko J. Kallianiotis, contributing photographer for The New York Times and photography instructor at Drexel University and the University of Scranton, and Yoav Friedlander, photographer, to highlight photographic work from the region.

:

Art Block: Friday, Sept. 20, 5 to 8 p.m.; Live glass-blowing demonstrations with the Keystone College Mobile Glass Studio, hands-on art activities, music and more will take place as part of downtown Wilkes-Barre’s Third Friday Art Block. For more information, visit www.wilkes.edu/sordoniartgallery.

*The Pennsylvania Heritage Festival is looking for Antique Cars, Trucks & Farm Machinery to participate in this years Festival on September 21st and 22nd at the Heritage Farm Museum at Alparon Park in Troy, Pennsylvania. FMI call 470-786-9482

* Keystone College will host retired CIA operations officer, author, and national security commentator Sam Faddis at its annual Constitution Day Program on Tuesday, September 17 from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. in Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center.

The lecture, which is free of charge and open to the Keystone community and the public, is part of the Keystone’s Community Forum Series. Mr. Faddis will speak on “Spycraft and the Constitution.”

* The Carbon Builders Association will host A Designer Purse Bingo on Sat. September 28th, The event will be held at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Corp. 902 Mill Road, Lehighton.Plus…Raffles – Door Prizes Chinese AuctionDoors & Kitchen Open at 5pm. Bingo Starts @ 6pm

TICKETS $30 sold in advance—$35 At Door (20 Games—Includes 5 Specials)

Call 610-379-1099 for Tickets & Info www. carbonbuilders.com or e-mail carbbld@ptd.net

* Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is hosting two events for Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

The first event is Mystic Warriors, a musical duo that features the authentic sounds of Andean music, on Monday, Sept. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Scranton Commons Amphitheatre. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

The second event features author, poet, and professor Javier Ávila for a performance titled “Shedding Light on the American Latino Experience,” on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. in the Kehr Union Multicultural Center. His one-man show, The Trouble with My Name, blends comedy and poetry to shed light on the American Latino experience. It will feature intersectional insight, along with compelling entertainment, and is free and open to the public.

*The Greater Scranton YMCA will host on Friday, September 20th the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration. The tournament will be held at Glen Oak Country Club, located at 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit, PA, and will begin at 1:30 p.m. (registration beginning at 10:00 a.m.). Following the completion of the golf tournament, a dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6:00 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo.

For more information on the tournament, including golf and dinner registration and sponsorship details, visit the Greater Scranton YMCA’s website or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at (570) 768-6118.

*Hazleton UNICO’s Annual Bell’ Italia Festival, which will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 13th (6 to 8 PM), 14th (10AM to 8PM) and 15th (10AM to 6PM), 2019 and has grown to become a three -day weekend housed primarily at Hazle Township Community Park, 141 Community Park Blvd, Hazle Township, PA 18202. Come visit this unique, no entrance fee community/family minded festival where great food, fun, and entertainment abound!

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will present their Fall Concert, featuring patriotic music and several selections to honor our veterans. The concert will take place on November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg.

* A fascination with abandoned buildings and landscapes inspired Enola resident Michael Hower to begin working in digital photography seven years ago. His current body of work, “Graffiti Scapes,” focusing on ghost towns of the Mid-Atlantic, is on display at The Gallery at Penn College now through Oct. 6.

* The Culinary Crew of Zion Lutheran, Tamaqua, is hosting an apple social and tricky trays Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 4 p.m. to sell out or 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Kitchen fare includes homemade soups and a wide variety of other culinary delights.Take outs are available. Zion Lutheran is located at the corner of Mauch Chuink and Greenwood streets.

* The famous Damascus Penny Social is back! Saturday, September 28, at the Damascus Community Center, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Doors will open 4PM; calling starts at 6. 100 pre-cut tickets for $1. Dinner available! Always tons of cool stuff, plus door prizes, special tables, 50/50.

Please bring donations of items to sell to the Community Center on Friday, September 27, 9AM-6.

*Lock Haven University will host a “Dog for a Dog” fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Alumni Pavilion, Poorman Commons, on the campus of LHU. There will be hot dogs for sale for $2 or a hot dog platter with chips and a drink for $4. There also will be music, lawn games and dogs available for adoption through the Clinton County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CCSPCA). Proceeds will benefit the Pre Veterinary and Honors Clubs at LHU and the CCSPC

October

*Outreach – Center for Community Resources, the area’s state-designated Family Center, is holding a career fair targeted for young children, ages 3-10. The purpose is to help youngsters make a connection between school success and possible future careers. Professionals providing hands-on activities include firefighters, doctors, plumbers, landscapers, mechanics and veterinarians, to name a few.

: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 WHERE: Outreach’s Seventh Avenue Center, 431 N. 7th Ave., Scranton.



*The author of New York Times bestsellers “Circe” and “The Song of Achilles,” Madeline Miller, will receive the 2019 Royden B. Davis, S.J., Distinguished Author Award from The University of Scranton’s Friends of the Weinberg Memorial Library on Saturday, Oct. 5, in the McIlhenny Ballroom of the DeNaples Center.

The event will begin with a book signing open to the public from 4 to 5 p.m. on the 2nd floor of DeNaples Center, followed by a dinner reception at 5 p.m., and the award presentation in the ballroom.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Distinguished Author Award reception and presentation, contact Kym Fetsko at 570-941-7816 or kym.fetsko@scranton.edu. For more on Miller, visit madelinemiller.com.

*The Damascus Community Center is sponsoring a wine tasting bus tour on Saturday, October 26. The price is $65 per person, which includes stops at 4 wineries surrounding Seneca Lake in the scenic Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. The wineries feature craft beer, hard cider, gift shops, souvenir wine glass and, of course, wine. Lunch on your own at an on-site or nearby in-town restaurant. Board the bus at 6AM at the Avery bus yard in Beach Lake; or 6:30AM at the Damascus Township building, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Return time is approximately 7:30PM.

Seating is limited so make your reservation soon to ensure your space. Call Linda at 570-729-7270; or Diana at 914-850-0287.

December

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale at Candlelight Christmas on December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





Making A Difference Ministries 4 Part Concert Series along with Beaumont Free Methodist Church



Beaumont Free Methodist Church, 380 Buck Blvd, White Haven

Time 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Dates of Concerts :

Dates and Artist as listed:



October 5th- Campfire Bacon Band

Bloomsburg, Pa.

*Making A Difference Ministries and New Life Community Church To host The Truth Christian Cafe every 2nd Friday of the month from April to Oct.

Place; New Life Community Church, 570 S Main Rd, Mountain Top, PA 18707

Time 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

October 11th Benjamin Horrevoets (National Artist) Poughkeepsie, NY.

For all the upcoming Christian Coffeehouses and Events visit us

www.unitybymusic.org or call Stephen (570) 899-2264

* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm