What’s Happening! October 26-27, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

October 26-27, 2019

* King’s College presents St. Bernardine’s Gospel Choir at the King’s College Chapel of Christ the King, 29 W. North Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Two performances Saturday, October 26 at 7 pm and Sunday, October 27 at 10:30 am



St. Bernardine’s Gospel Choir of Baltimore will perform a free concert of traditional gospel songs and contemporary religious compositions at King’s College during the liturgy in the Chapel of Christ the King. The Saint Bernardine’s Gospel Choir repertoire includes traditional gospel songs and contemporary religious compositions. Both events will be held in the new Chapel of Christ the King and are free and open to the public.

More information: www.kings.edu or 570-208-6044.

*Phoenix kids and teens will take the stage with their own creative dance adaptation of your favorite classic movie…”The Nightmare Before Christmas!” The performances take place at Phoenix Performing Arts Centre, 409 Main Street, Duryea. The curtain goes up: October. 26 27. Saturday shows 7:00pm, Sunday Matinees 2:00pm

Tickets: $10 General Admission – $5 for kids 5 and under.

Reservations: Call 570-457-3589 and please let us know if you have handicap so we can accommodate your seating. Tickets will also be available at the door at each performance.

Saturday, October 26, 2019

*The Damascus Community Center is sponsoring a wine tasting bus tour on Saturday, October 26. The price is $65 per person, which includes stops at 4 wineries surrounding Seneca Lake in the scenic Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. The wineries feature craft beer, hard cider, gift shops, souvenir wine glass and, of course, wine. Lunch on your own at an on-site or nearby in-town restaurant. Board the bus at 6AM at the Avery bus yard in Beach Lake; or 6:30AM at the Damascus Township building, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Return time is approximately 7:30PM.

Seating is limited so make your reservation soon to ensure your space. Call Linda at 570-729-7270; or Diana at 914-850-0287.

*On Saturday, October 26, 2019, the Children’s Service Center will host an Adoption Match Event. The event will be held from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at 358 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre PA 18702

This is a family friendly event with refreshments served. Children are welcome and waiting youth are invited to attend. Please RSVP to: Maura Hinkley 570-825-6425 x615 or mhinkley@e-csc.org

*On October 26, 2019 the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop N Stroudsburg station will be hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event for the community. The event will take place at the Stroudsburg station located at 2730 Rimrock Drive in Hamilton Township, Monroe County Pa from 4PM to 7PM. The community is encouraged to come out and meet law enforcement, first responders, and local business leaders and see the services offered to the community.

*Join the Wyoming Valley Art League Saturday at 3:00 PM for a special reading of Tales of Tess, an illustrated children’s book. The reading will be followed by an artist talk. Free and open to the public, children welcome.

More information: www.wyomingvalleyartleague.org or 570-288-1020.

Location WVAL’s Circle Center for the Arts, 130 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre.









Sunday October 27, 2019

* The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween Brass Spooktacular

2:00pm Sunday, October 27 in the Community Arts Center. All are encouraged to

come in costume and join a pre-concert event at 1:00pm that includes an instrument petting zoo provided by Robert M. Sides Family Music Centers. Adults are $10 and children are free. In addition, starting at 11:30am, the Friends of the Symphony are hosting a family brunch catered by Le Jeune Chef – adults are $40, and children over 5 are $15 and under 5 are free. For brunch reservations, contact the Symphony office.

*The Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association and its Youth Group will be holding its Annual Halloween Party on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in St. Andrews Church Hall at 316 Parrish Street, Wilkes-Barre from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. This event is open and FREE to all children, not only those in the Rolling Mill Hill Area. This year again will include pizza, desserts, drinks, face painting, photo booth, DJ music, a magician, spooky reading time and crafting. If you would like to join us and decorate a table to give out candy or donate candy, food, drinks, paper goods, etc. please call Mary Ellen Jones @ 570-331-8253.

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

* 8th Annual WCAA’s Halloween Bash at The Cooperage, October 26. All proceeds benefit the Wayne County Arts Alliance. 7:00pm to 10:00pm Tickets at the door $20 This event is adults only, BYOB

More info at www.waynecountyartsalliance.org or 570.253.1000





**Vendor Applications Now Being Accepted for Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market

Save the date for Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11:00am to 4:00pm for the Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The Market will showcase the work of many talented artisans of the Upper Delaware Region.

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

November 21 | December 19

October

*Bring the Kids to the corner of Church and Ninth Streets in Honesdale from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Halloween Night, Thursday, Oct. 31, for some Sweet and Inspirational Halloween Treats distributed by members and friends of Grace Episcopal Church. And we might have a special visit by “Lily the Musical Hearse”!In case of seriously inclement weather, the treat distribution will be cancelled. However, going on rain or shine will be the Annual Spooky Music Organ Concert by Father Edward K. Erb, the rector and organist at Grace Episcopal Church. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary. A freewill offering will be accepted to benefit the organ restoration fund.

For information, please leave a message at the church office at 570-253-2760.

The MPB Community Players are looking for vocalists who would like to help them spread some Christmas cheer. The local group will continue their longtime tradition of providing Christmas music at various churches throughout the Hazleton Area in December, and are inviting performers to join the company. A sign-up session and first rehearsal will be held on Tuesday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Most Precious Blood Church basement, 4th and Seybert Sts., Hazleton. All ages are welcome. The program, called “Our Christmas Gift,” serves as a fundraiser for each of the venues where it is performed. The music will be both religious and secular, traditional and fun. Previous choral experience is not required.

Tentative performance dates for the Christmas program are December 6, 8 and 15. Details about the performances and venues will be discussed at the meeting.

The organizational meeting will take place in the church hall in the basement of Most Precious Blood parish. The entrance is on the 4th street side of the building. If you would like to be a part of the Variety Show but are unavailable for the October 29 meeting, or if you have questions about the MPB Players, call (570) 401-6679 or email mcgroganj@gmail.com

November

* A collection of photographs by 33 King’s College students who participated in various study abroad programs throughout the 2018-2019 academic year will be on display from Friday, November 1, through Friday, December 13, in the Widmann Gallery located in the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center. A meet the artist reception will be held on Wednesday, November 13, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Widmann Gallery. The exhibition is free and open to the public. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is closed on national holidays.

For more information, contact Michelle Leonard, Widmann Gallery Coordinator, at

(570) 208-5900 ext. 5328

*Tickets are now on sale for what may be the final staging of Eddie Frierson’s one-man show about Christy Mathewson, the most famous of all Bucknell athletes and one of the greatest baseball players of all time. “Matty, An Afternoon with Christy Mathewson,” will be staged at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg. Tickets are available via www.lewisburgpa.com/shop or via the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Facebook page. From 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, tickets will be available at the CommUnity Zone next to the theater. The LDP office at 570-523-1743 will also have tickets. Proceeds from the performance will benefit the Union County 4th of July Parade Committee. Ruth Blankenship and Judy Blee, local pianists, will perform music of the early 20th Century period in the theatre lobby when the doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

*On Friday November 1st Wisecrackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Casino will be holding a fundraiser for Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center.

Ticket cost is $20.00 per ticket and tickets are available for purchase at Candy’s Place, call Jonelle at 570-714-8800. The doors open at 8:00pm and the show starts at 9:00pm. There will be a basket raffle and a whole lot of laughs! Come for a night of fun and to support a great center! If you have any additional questions call 570-714-8800 or email Jonelle@cancerwellnessnepa.org

*Free Diabetes Taste-In, Sunday, November 3rd, Ladore Lodge, 287 Owego Turnpike, Waymart, 1 pm – 3 pm. Tips, recipes, tasty treats for people with diabetes plus a presentation on heart health and diabetes. Sponsored by Wayne Memorial Hospital and the Northeast PA Local Networking Group of the American Association of Diabetes Educators. Registration requested 570-253-8990 or email tuttle@wmh.org.

*St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 107 7th St., Honesdale, Pa. is holding a 2 day Rummage and Bake Sale on Friday, Nov. 1 from 9 Am to 3 PM and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9-12 with a bag sale from 12:30 to 2 PM. Each bag $3.00. Clothing, holiday items, books, toys, craft items, jewelry, and much more at low, low prices. For information call 570-253-3045.

*Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company, Pasta Dinner. Veterans Are Free

Saturday November 16, 5 Pm To 7 Pm at the Lake Ariel Fire Station

1381 Lake Ariel Highway.

*East Stroudsburg native and Swoyersville resident Joe Webb is hosting a grassroots version of Wounded Warrior Project’s Carry Forward 5K, which is run in 4 cities across the country.

This is all in an effort to raise money for the organization that helps veterans who suffered physical or mental injuries while serving since September 11th, 2001.

Runners will join forces at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg on Saturday, November 9th at 10 am. To register https://carryforward.woundedwarriorproject.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.team&teamID=6114

* International Flavors Dinner, a buffet of international dishes sponsored by Honesdale Rotary. Supports local and global projects, including local Boy & Girl Scouts, food pantries and Rotary International’s Student Exchange Program. Saturday, November 2nd, 5:00pm-7:30pm, Honesdale High School, 459 Terrace Street, Honesdale. Tickets $15 adults, $10 children. Tickets available at local banks or by phone (570) 253-8631 or at the door.

*Designer Purse Bingo Sponsored by Ladies of Mary of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood, Hanover Township. Here’s the Purse line up: Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Dooney & Burke. The event will be held at the Warrior Run Fire Hall, 316 Academy Street, Warrior Run. Sunday, November 10,Doors open 11am – First Game at 1 PM. Donation: $ 20 (in advance) or $25 ( at the door) Includes 20 games – 4 specials will be available. There will also be a Basket Raffle, Food, 50/50, Door prizes For tickets contact: Bonnie at 570-762-7342, Donna at 570-466-4077

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will present their Fall Concert, featuring patriotic music and several selections to honor our veterans. The concert will take place on November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg.

*The 20th annual Victorian Christmas will be held on November 22nd – 24th. The Tour of Historic Homes, Churches and Buildings will be on Saturday, November 23rd Only. We welcome you to the 21st Anniversary of this annual tradition! Explore beautiful homes and historic sites (Saturday Only). Experience their architectural detail, some with modern adaptations. Discover their historical significance, some with legendary interest. In addition to the Tour, there are many interesting activities scheduled throughout the weekend! You can enjoy all of these: Artisan Holiday Market, Duboistown Garden Club, Special Lecture, Tree Lighting & Caroling, Toy Train Expo, Musical Performances throughout the day (Saturday), and the delicious Food Around Town. Hotel packages are available. Visit our Facebook page: Victorian Christmas in Williamsport. For detailed information visit our website at: https://victorianchristmaspa.com.

*The Greater Scranton YMCA is inviting members of the community to start their holiday shopping early at the Y’s Annual Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair. This year’s fair will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. and will be located at the Greater Scranton YMCA, 706 N. Blakely Street, Dunmore. The event is free to attend and open to the community.

For vendors who wish to reserve a space at the event, please visit the Y’s website to complete the vendor registration form. The vendor fee is $35.00 and the registration deadline is October 18th, 2019.

For more information or questions, contact Jennifer Leshuk at jleshuk@greaterscrantonymca.org, visit www.greaterscrantonymca.org or call the Greater Scranton YMCA at 570-342-8115.

*Looking for cookies for Christmas, but with no time to bake? At the Sophia Coxe Foundation we know there is something extra special about fresh baked cookies for the holidays. Let us do the baking for you! We have taken our guests’ favorite cookies that have been served at our teas during the year and baked them just for these Christmas trays – 3 dozen per tray – for only $20 a tray.

We can bet our Christmas cookies will be the favorite dessert or gift this holiday season! Our cookies are baked fresh daily and made with zero preservatives. To order send a check to the Sophia Coxe Foundation or order on our website www.sophiacoxefoundation.com. All order must be in by November 22 and picked up at the Sophia Coxe house on December 21st and 22nd

December

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale at Candlelight Christmas on December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.

*Save the date! Candy’s Place, Cancer & Wellness Center will be having a holiday Winter Wonderland, One Stop Holiday Shoppe & Artisan Fair on Saturday December 7th. The event will be held at their center, 190 Welles St, Suite 166, from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be there to take pictures with the kids and get you in the holiday spirit! There will also be unique vendors, artists, basket raffle, silent auction, continental breakfast, face painting and kid friendly activities too! Just drop by or book your visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus by calling (570)714-8800.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm