What’s Happening! October 19-20, 2019

October 19 and 20, 2019

*Phoenix kids and teens will take the stage with their own creative dance adaptation of your favorite classic movie…”The Nightmare Before Christmas!” The performances take place at Phoenix Performing Arts Centre, 409 Main Street, Duryea. The curtain goes up: October. 18 – 27…Friday and Saturday shows 7:00pm, Sunday Matinees 2:00pm

Tickets: $10 General Admission – $5 for kids 5 and under.

Reservations: Call 570-457-3589 and please let us know if you have handicap so we can accommodate your seating. Tickets will also be available at the door at each performance.

Saturday, October 19, 2019

On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, Brodhead Watershed Association and the Friends of Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge will co-host a hike to a secluded spot folded deep in a wooded, steep-sided hollow. If you go: This hike is a partnership between Friends of Cherry Valley and Brodhead Watershed Association. It is a challenging loop hike of about two miles. Very rocky underfoot and often steep. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Cherry Valley. Directions will be given upon registration.

Free, but registration is required. More INFORMATION: Call 570-839-1120 or 570-629-2727; email info@brodheadwatershed.org. For information about this and other hikes in the free Get Outdoors Poconos series, go to brodheadwatershed.org/gopoconos.

* The 1st Presbyterian Church of Troy Pennsylvania will host the Oldroyd All-Star Brass Ensemble on Saturday October 19th at 5:00PM. With brass players coming from all over the Northeast, including Boston, Buffalo, Ithaca, Cincinnati, and Washington, DC, this is a concert you do not want to miss! Selections will include sacred and orchestral music as well as original works for brass. This concert is free and open to the public.

*The Luzerne County Medical Society (LCMS) will host its first annual BOO Run 5k and Health Fair on Saturday, October 19 from 8 am to 1 pm at Wilkes University. The purpose of the 5k and Health Fair is to increase health awareness through education, prevention and fun. Information on health-related programs, services and providers located in our surrounding community. Fair is free and open to the public.

More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boo-run-5k-health-fair-registration-73149970531 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boo-run-5k-health-fair-registration-73149970531.

* The Joseph W. Hall Memorial Auxiliary of the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1 will hold its annual Roast Beef dinner and awesome basket raffle on Saturday Oct. 19 from 4-7 at the firehouse, 321 Bedford St. Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-586-9656 ext. 4 Tickets are $13 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-12. Limited tickets will be available at the door. All are welcome to the basket raffle!

*The League of Women Voters of Wilkes Barre Area will be celebrating its 75th anniversary on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with a reception from 5-7pm hosted by Mainstreet Gallery at 370 Pierce Street, in Kingston. The Gallery will display historical memorabilia provided by both the League of Women Voters and the Luzerne County Historical Society. Membership in the League of Women Voters of Wilkes Barre is open to both men and women. For more information and/or to join the League, go to with Wilkes Barre League’s website at wb.palwv.org

Sunday October 20, 2019

*Once Upon a Time Daycare, Preschool and Kindergarten in Shavertown will host a Fall Festival on Sunday, October 20.

The event will run from Noon to 6 pm at the daycare located at 5 Dug Road in Shavertown.

There will be food, games, a pumpkin painting contest, vendors, and fun for the whole family.

This is the first ever fall festival for the group. Proceeds will help benefit the school.

*Abraham Jam will open the Arts at First Presbyterian season with a concert on Sunday, October 20 at 4 pm in the church sanctuary. The church is located at 300 School Street, Clarks Summit. This concert is open to the public, free of charge, but a free-will offering is taken to help defray the costs of the events. These activities are part of the Arts at First Presbyterian concert series at the church. This program receives support from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program (administered by the Pocono Arts Council), a Lackawanna County Arts & Cultural Grant, and numerous individual donors.

For more information or directions, please call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit www.fpccs.org.

**St. Andrew’s Parish, 316 Parrish Street, Wilkes-Barre is holding an International

Heritage Dinner on Sunday, October 20 in the church hall from 11:30

until 3:30 or until sold out. Tickets are $12. On the menu chicken

parmesan, German style green beans, Colcannon (Irish potatoes) and

dessert. Eat in or take out. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the

rectory or at the door. There will be a 50/50, Bake Sale and Theme

Basket Raffle.

* The annual Father Walter J. Ciszek Day will be marked on Oct. 20 with a 2 p.m. Mass in St. Casimir Church, 229 N. Jardin St., a sacred worship site of Divine Mercy Roman Catholic Parish.

The homilist will be Father Eugene Ritz; the Mass celebrant will be Monsignor Ronald Bocian, pastor of Divine Mercy parish.

Light refreshments will available after Mass in the church hall. Items related to Father Ciszek will be sold.

The Father Walter J. Ciszek Prayer League Center at 218 W. Cherry St. will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. A taped interview with Father Ciszek from May 1984 will be shown at 11 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.

* On Sunday, October 20 at 6PM, The Sophia Coxe Foundation will be hosting A Haunting Evening with Edgar Allan Poe. On that evening, prepare yourself for a night of sheer page turning terror when the historic Sophia Coxe House returns to the world of chambers, ravens, casks and thumping hearts as it welcomes back the imaginative Bobby Maso for ‘An Evening of the Macabre With Edgar Allan Poe’. Feel your hair raise, your skin chill and your blood run cold as every bump, creak and scream eerily comes to life when Bobby performs selections from the horror master’s most chilling tales, fully immersed in the character of Poe. Light refreshments will be served – all for only $15/pp. For further information contact Karen at 570-956-3881. You can obtain tickets by going to our web site www.sophiacoxefoundation.com or by sending a check to Sophia Coxe Foundation, PO Box 235, Drifton, PA. 18221.

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

* 8th Annual WCAA’s Halloween Bash at The Cooperage, October 26. All proceeds benefit the Wayne County Arts Alliance. 7:00pm to 10:00pm Tickets at the door $20 This event is adults only, BYOB

More info at www.waynecountyartsalliance.org or 570.253.1000





*David Roth at The Cooperage, Sunday, October 20 | 5:00pm, doors open at 4:30pm

Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at the door Buy tickets online at thecooperageproject.org



**Vendor Applications Now Being Accepted for Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market

Save the date for Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11:00am to 4:00pm for the Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The Market will showcase the work of many talented artisans of the Upper Delaware Region.

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

November 21 | December 19

October

* The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween Brass Spooktacular

2:00pm Sunday, October 27 in the Community Arts Center. All are encouraged to

come in costume and join a pre-concert event at 1:00pm that includes an instrument petting zoo provided by Robert M. Sides Family Music Centers. Adults are $10 and children are free. In addition, starting at 11:30am, the Friends of the Symphony are hosting a family brunch catered by Le Jeune Chef – adults are $40, and children over 5 are $15 and under 5 are free. For brunch reservations, contact the Symphony office.

*The Damascus Community Center is sponsoring a wine tasting bus tour on Saturday, October 26. The price is $65 per person, which includes stops at 4 wineries surrounding Seneca Lake in the scenic Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. The wineries feature craft beer, hard cider, gift shops, souvenir wine glass and, of course, wine. Lunch on your own at an on-site or nearby in-town restaurant. Board the bus at 6AM at the Avery bus yard in Beach Lake; or 6:30AM at the Damascus Township building, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Return time is approximately 7:30PM.

Seating is limited so make your reservation soon to ensure your space. Call Linda at 570-729-7270; or Diana at 914-850-0287.

*The Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association and its Youth Group will be holding its Annual Halloween Party on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in St. Andrews Church Hall at 316 Parrish Street, Wilkes-Barre from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. This event is open and FREE to all children, not only those in the Rolling Mill Hill Area. This year again will include pizza, desserts, drinks, face painting, photo booth, DJ music, a magician, spooky reading time and crafting. If you would like to join us and decorate a table to give out candy or donate candy, food, drinks, paper goods, etc. please call Mary Ellen Jones @ 570-331-8253.

*On Saturday, October 26, 2019, the Children’s Service Center will host an Adoption Match Event. The event will be held from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at 358 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre PA 18702

This is a family friendly event with refreshments served. Children are welcome and waiting youth are invited to attend. Please RSVP to: Maura Hinkley 570-825-6425 x615 or mhinkley@e-csc.org.

November

*Free Diabetes Taste-In, Sunday, November 3rd, Ladore Lodge, 287 Owego Turnpike, Waymart, 1 pm – 3 pm. Tips, recipes, tasty treats for people with diabetes plus a presentation on heart health and diabetes. Sponsored by Wayne Memorial Hospital and the Northeast PA Local Networking Group of the American Association of Diabetes Educators. Registration requested 570-253-8990 or email tuttle@wmh.org.

*St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 107 7th St., Honesdale, Pa. is holding a 2 day Rummage and Bake Sale on Friday, Nov. 1 from 9 Am to 3 PM and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9-12 with a bag sale from 12:30 to 2 PM. Each bag $3.00. Clothing, holiday items, books, toys, craft items, jewelry, and much more at low, low prices. For information call 570-253-3045.

*East Stroudsburg native and Swoyersville resident Joe Webb is hosting a grassroots version of Wounded Warrior Project’s Carry Forward 5K, which is run in 4 cities across the country.

This is all in an effort to raise money for the organization that helps veterans who suffered physical or mental injuries while serving since September 11th, 2001.

Runners will join forces at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg on Saturday, November 9th at 10 am. To register https://carryforward.woundedwarriorproject.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.team&teamID=6114

* International Flavors Dinner, a buffet of international dishes sponsored by Honesdale Rotary. Supports local and global projects, including local Boy & Girl Scouts, food pantries and Rotary International’s Student Exchange Program. Saturday, November 2nd, 5:00pm-7:30pm, Honesdale High School, 459 Terrace Street, Honesdale. Tickets $15 adults, $10 children. Tickets available at local banks or by phone (570) 253-8631 or at the door.

*Designer Purse Bingo Sponsored by Ladies of Mary of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood, Hanover Township. Here’s the Purse line up: Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Dooney & Burke. The event will be held at the Warrior Run Fire Hall, 316 Academy Street, Warrior Run. Sunday, November 10,Doors open 11am – First Game at 1 PM. Donation: $ 20 (in advance) or $25 ( at the door) Includes 20 games – 4 specials will be available. There will also be a Basket Raffle, Food, 50/50, Door prizes For tickets contact: Bonnie at 570-762-7342, Donna at 570-466-4077

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will present their Fall Concert, featuring patriotic music and several selections to honor our veterans. The concert will take place on November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg.

*The 20th annual Victorian Christmas will be held on November 22nd – 24th. The Tour of Historic Homes, Churches and Buildings will be on Saturday, November 23rd Only. We welcome you to the 21st Anniversary of this annual tradition! Explore beautiful homes and historic sites (Saturday Only). Experience their architectural detail, some with modern adaptations. Discover their historical significance, some with legendary interest. In addition to the Tour, there are many interesting activities scheduled throughout the weekend! You can enjoy all of these: Artisan Holiday Market, Duboistown Garden Club, Special Lecture, Tree Lighting & Caroling, Toy Train Expo, Musical Performances throughout the day (Saturday), and the delicious Food Around Town. Hotel packages are available. Visit our Facebook page: Victorian Christmas in Williamsport. For detailed information visit our website at: https://victorianchristmaspa.com.

*The Greater Scranton YMCA is inviting members of the community to start their holiday shopping early at the Y’s Annual Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair. This year’s fair will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. and will be located at the Greater Scranton YMCA, 706 N. Blakely Street, Dunmore. The event is free to attend and open to the community.

For vendors who wish to reserve a space at the event, please visit the Y’s website to complete the vendor registration form. The vendor fee is $35.00 and the registration deadline is October 18th, 2019.

For more information or questions, contact Jennifer Leshuk at jleshuk@greaterscrantonymca.org, visit www.greaterscrantonymca.org or call the Greater Scranton YMCA at 570-342-8115.

December

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale at Candlelight Christmas on December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





Making A Difference Ministries 4 Part Concert Series along with Beaumont Free Methodist Church



Beaumont Free Methodist Church, 380 Buck Blvd, White Haven

Time 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Dates of Concerts :

Dates and Artist as listed:



October 5th- Campfire Bacon Band

Bloomsburg, Pa.

*Making A Difference Ministries and New Life Community Church To host The Truth Christian Cafe every 2nd Friday of the month from April to Oct.

Place; New Life Community Church, 570 S Main Rd, Mountain Top, PA 18707

Time 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

September 13th Yvonne Hartman (Christian Singer/songwriter) from Oley, PA.

October 11th Benjamin Horrevoets (National Artist) Poughkeepsie, NY.

For all the upcoming Christian Coffeehouses and Events visit us

www.unitybymusic.org or call Stephen (570) 899-2264

* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm