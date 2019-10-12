What’s Happening! October 12-13, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

October 12 and 13, 2019

The 9th Annual Berwick Riverfest will be held on October 12-13, 2019 at the historic Test Track Park in Berwick Pennsylvania.

Saturday and Sunday the Antique and Classic cars will be on the grounds for the 9th Annual Car Cruise-In with over 100 cars each day for you to see,

Two stages packed with music

Saturday … The Legends Oldies….Dock stage 4-8pm

The Tommy Guns Band,,, 5-9pm Main Stage

Sunday… Memory Lane performs on the Main Stage 2-6

And DJ D will be on the dock Stage along with the Keystone Ballet.

Saturday 10am-10pm

Sunday 10am – 6pm

Free parking—free admission—free entertainment all weekend

Saturday, October 12, 2019

*St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ringtown, PA will be hosting its annual Community Fall Festival to be held on Saturday, October 12 from 11 am to 5 pm. It will be held in the St. John’s Lutheran Church Parking Lot at 106 West Main Street, Ringtown. There will be food, crafts, games, DJ music by “Sound Express”, hayrides, and Blessing of the Animals at 4:30.

*Area animal owners are invited to bring their pets to a Blessing of the Animals service, Sat. Oct. 12 beginning at 5:30 at Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua. Zion Lutheran Church is located at Mauch Chunk and Greenwood streets.

*The South Creek Lion’s October Dinner will be Saturday, October 12th at 4:30 pm. The menu includes Ham or Roast Beef, Real Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables, Baked Beans and “Home Baked Bread”. The South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett. “Find Us on Facebook” South Creek Lions Club

*Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg will be running a bike rodeo in the upper parking lot of Hufnagle Park during the Lewisburg Fall Festival (the one where the Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication will make its stupendous come-back) on Saturday, October 12.

The festival will run from noon to 5pm. The bike rodeo will be from 1 to 3pm.

The bike rodeo is a free kids’ activity focusing on-bike skills and safety education, but also with some opportunities for adults. Helmets are required. Stations will include bike safety checks, slalom, quick braking, helmet fitting, road safety trivia, steering skills, and slow race. We will also have a wheelchair skills activity option so that people can get a sense of the types of barriers and challenges wheelchair users frequently face in the public realm. The Bike Rodeo is Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg’s way of celebrating National Walk to School Day, which takes place each fall and spring around the country. The other parts of the day’s festivities in the park will feature a Woolly Worm petting zoo thanks to the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, food vendors, crafters, wine and beer, bicycle industry reps on hand for unPAved, and race packet pickup.

Participants in the rodeo will have to wear a helmet and sign a waiver, but there is no entry fee to take part. For more information, please contact the Lewisburg Neighborhoods office at 570-523-0114 or news@LewisburgNeighborhoods.org.

* October 12th the TAHA (Troy Area Horsemen s Association) Fall Trail Challenge starting at 10am at Aparon Park (The Troy Fairgrounds in Troy Pa) In Hand, Youth, Novice & Open Divisions. This event benefits the 4-H State Horse Show Exhibitors.

*CommunityCare Kistler “Community Appreciation Day” Fair

October 12, 12 PM -4 PM at Geisinger CommunityCare Kistler, 175 South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard

The Geisinger CommunityCare Kistler clinic will be holding a day of appreciation to our Wilkes-Barre patients and partners in health. This fair is also an introduction to Community Care Kistler, with a new care model targeted to better serve and work with our community. Activities include wellness screening, free food, music, games for children and teens, giveaways, and more! Families are encouraged to come! Additional event parking at Community Counseling Services and Holy Redeemer High School. Free and open to the public.

Sunday, October 13, 2019

* The Tastes of Greater Hazleton will be held on Sunday, October 13, from 12:00 Noon – 3:00 PM. The event will be held at the Laurel Mall in Hazleton. Enjoy samplings of various dishes from restaurants and businesses from throughout the Greater Hazleton Area!

Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door (limited tickets will be available at the door)

Purchase tickets online with your credit card OR at the Chamber office!

Cooking demonstrations provided by:

Valley Country Club – 12:30 pm

Brass Buckle Restaurant – 1:15 pm

Giant Foods – 2 pm

*The Pittston City Saint Patrick’s Parade Committee will hold a purse bingo on Sunday, October 13, at the Monsignor Bendik Pastoral Center of Saint John the Evangelist Church, 35 William Street, Pittston, Pa.

Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and the bingo will commence at 2:00 p.m. There will also be raffle baskets, a 50/50, food and drink for sale, and door prizes.

The cost is $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, 104 Kennedy Boulevard, Pittston, or the Knights of Columbus Home Association, 55 South Main Street, Pittston.

Proceeds from the Purse Bingo will help defray the costs of the 2020 parade, which include pipe and drum bands, balloons, insurance, police and DPW fees, etc.

The 7th Annual Pittston City Saint Patrick’s Parade will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at noon, in downtown Pittston.

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

*Silent Film Nosferatu with Live Musical accompaniment at The Cooperage, October 12. Also featured will be the Spookyfest Poster Exhibition. Presenting poster designs for the 6th annual Canaltown Short Spooky Movie Festival, in a gallery setting, preceding the Nefarious Nosferatu performance. Posters are created by local artists, in cinematic, festivaltown celebration. 7:30pm, doors open at 7:00pm





*David Roth at The Cooperage, Sunday, October 20 | 5:00pm, doors open at 4:30pm

Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at the door Buy tickets online at thecooperageproject.org



*The Metal Showcase at The Cooperage, October 18. An evening of energetic rock and metal performed by local musicians. Threatpoint is a Thrash/Groove Metal band based out of Scranton, Pennsylvania. Threatpoint is a must-see for any metalhead. You will hear remnants of Classic Rock, Power Metal, Thrash Metal, and Hard Rock. Brotality is a metal band committed to spreading a message of hope through music, lyrics and performance. Lastly, Sonic Salvation is a three-piece hard rock/metal band, and is exactly what metal lovers’ ears have been waiting for! 7:30pm, doors open at 7:00pm Donations accepted at the door





**Vendor Applications Now Being Accepted for Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market. Save the date for Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11:00am to 4:00pm for the Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The Market will showcase the work of many talented artisans of the Upper Delaware Region. :

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

| October 17 | November 21 | December 19

October

*Phoenix kids and teens will take the stage with their own creative dance adaptation of your favorite classic movie…”The Nightmare Before Christmas!” The performances take place at Phoenix Performing Arts Centre, 409 Main Street, Duryea. The curtain goes up: October. 18 – 27…Friday and Saturday shows 7:00pm, Sunday Matinees 2:00pm

Tickets: $10 General Admission – $5 for kids 5 and under.

Reservations: Call 570-457-3589 and please let us know if you have handicap so we can accommodate your seating. Tickets will also be available at the door at each performance.

*Abraham Jam will open the Arts at First Presbyterian season with a concert on Sunday, October 20 at 4 pm in the church sanctuary. The church is located at 300 School Street, Clarks Summit. This concert is open to the public, free of charge, but a free-will offering is taken to help defray the costs of the events. These activities are part of the Arts at First Presbyterian concert series at the church. This program receives support from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program (administered by the Pocono Arts Council), a Lackawanna County Arts & Cultural Grant, and numerous individual donors.

For more information or directions, please call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit www.fpccs.org.

*Possessing an airy, light voice with a sly touch, jazz vocalist Kat Edmonson will perform on Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Edmonson brings both the songs and the sensibility of the Great American Songbook into the 21st century. Tickets for the Weis Center performance are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 62+, $10 for youth 18 and under, $10 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2), and $10 for non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000.





*The Damascus Community Center is sponsoring a wine tasting bus tour on Saturday, October 26. The price is $65 per person, which includes stops at 4 wineries surrounding Seneca Lake in the scenic Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. The wineries feature craft beer, hard cider, gift shops, souvenir wine glass and, of course, wine. Lunch on your own at an on-site or nearby in-town restaurant. Board the bus at 6AM at the Avery bus yard in Beach Lake; or 6:30AM at the Damascus Township building, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Return time is approximately 7:30PM.

Seating is limited so make your reservation soon to ensure your space. Call Linda at 570-729-7270; or Diana at 914-850-0287.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, Brodhead Watershed Association and the Friends of Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge will co-host a hike to a secluded spot folded deep in a wooded, steep-sided hollow. If you go: This hike is a partnership between Friends of Cherry Valley and Brodhead Watershed Association. It is a challenging loop hike of about two miles. Very rocky underfoot and often steep. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Cherry Valley. Directions will be given upon registration.

Free, but registration is required. More INFORMATION: Call 570-839-1120 or 570-629-2727; email info@brodheadwatershed.org. For information about this and other hikes in the free Get Outdoors Poconos series, go to brodheadwatershed.org/gopoconos.

*Once Upon a Time Daycare, Preschool and Kindergarten in Shavertown will host a Fall Festival on Sunday, October 20.

The event will run from Noon to 6 pm at the daycare located at 5 Dug Road in Shavertown.

There will be food, games, a pumpkin painting contest, vendors, and fun for the whole family.

This is the first ever fall festival for the group. Proceeds will help benefit the school.

* The 1st Presbyterian Church of Troy Pennsylvania will host the Oldroyd All-Star Brass Ensemble on Saturday October 19th at 5:00PM. With brass players coming from all over the Northeast, including Boston, Buffalo, Ithaca, Cincinnati, and Washington, DC, this is a concert you do not want to miss! Selections will include sacred and orchestral music as well as original works for brass. This concert is free and open to the public.

* The annual Father Walter J. Ciszek Day will be marked on Oct. 20 with a 2 p.m. Mass in St. Casimir Church, 229 N. Jardin St., a sacred worship site of Divine Mercy Roman Catholic Parish.

The homilist will be Father Eugene Ritz; the Mass celebrant will be Monsignor Ronald Bocian, pastor of Divine Mercy parish.

Light refreshments will available after Mass in the church hall. Items related to Father Ciszek will be sold.

The Father Walter J. Ciszek Prayer League Center at 218 W. Cherry St. will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. A taped interview with Father Ciszek from May 1984 will be shown at 11 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.

* The Joseph W. Hall Memorial Auxiliary of the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1 will hold its annual Roast Beef dinner and awesome basket raffle on Saturday Oct. 19 from 4-7 at the firehouse, 321 Bedford St. Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-586-9656 ext. 4 Tickets are $13 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-12. Limited tickets will be available at the door. All are welcome to the basket raffle!

**St. Andrew’s Parish, 316 Parrish Street, Wilkes-Barre is holding an International

Heritage Dinner on Sunday, October 20 in the church hall from 11:30

until 3:30 or until sold out. Tickets are $12. On the menu chicken parmesan, German-style green beans, Colcannon (Irish potatoes) and dessert. Eat-in or take out. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the rectory or at the door. There will be a 50/50, Bake Sale and Theme

Basket Raffle.

*The League of Women Voters of Wilkes Barre Area will be celebrating its 75th anniversary on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with a reception from 5-7pm hosted by Mainstreet Gallery at 370 Pierce Street, in Kingston. The Gallery will display historical memorabilia provided by both the League of Women Voters and the Luzerne County Historical Society. Membership in the League of Women Voters of Wilkes Barre is open to both men and women. For more information and/or to join the League, go to with Wilkes Barre League’s website at wb.palwv.org

*The Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association and its Youth Group will be holding its Annual Halloween Party on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in St. Andrews Church Hall at 316 Parrish Street, Wilkes-Barre from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. This event is open and FREE to all children, not only those in the Rolling Mill Hill Area. This year again will include pizza, desserts, drinks, face painting, photo booth, DJ music, a magician, spooky reading time and crafting. If you would like to join us and decorate a table to give out candy or donate candy, food, drinks, paper goods, etc. please call Mary Ellen Jones @ 570-331-8253.

*On Saturday, October 26, 2019, the Children’s Service Center will host an Adoption Match Event. The event will be held from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at 358 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre PA 18702

This is a family-friendly event with refreshments served. Children are welcome and waiting youth are invited to attend. Please RSVP to: Maura Hinkley 570-825-6425 x615 or mhinkley@e-csc.org.

November

*Free Diabetes Taste-In, Sunday, November 3rd, Ladore Lodge, 287 Owego Turnpike, Waymart, 1 pm – 3 pm. Tips, recipes, tasty treats for people with diabetes plus a presentation on heart health and diabetes. Sponsored by Wayne Memorial Hospital and the Northeast PA Local Networking Group of the American Association of Diabetes Educators. Registration requested 570-253-8990 or email tuttle@wmh.org.

*Designer Purse Bingo Sponsored by Ladies of Mary of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood, Hanover Township. Here’s the Purse line up: Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Dooney & Burke. The event will be held at the Warrior Run Fire Hall, 316 Academy Street, Warrior Run. Sunday, November 10,Doors open 11am – First Game at 1 PM. Donation: $ 20 (in advance) or $25 ( at the door) Includes 20 games – 4 specials will be available. There will also be a Basket Raffle, Food, 50/50, Door prizes For tickets contact: Bonnie at 570-762-7342, Donna at 570-466-4077

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will present their Fall Concert, featuring patriotic music and several selections to honor our veterans. The concert will take place on November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg.

*The 20th annual Victorian Christmas will be held on November 22nd – 24th. The Tour of Historic Homes, Churches and Buildings will be on Saturday, November 23rd Only. We welcome you to the 21st Anniversary of this annual tradition! Explore beautiful homes and historic sites (Saturday Only). Experience their architectural detail, some with modern adaptations. Discover their historical significance, some with legendary interest. In addition to the Tour, there are many interesting activities scheduled throughout the weekend! You can enjoy all of these: Artisan Holiday Market, Duboistown Garden Club, Special Lecture, Tree Lighting & Caroling, Toy Train Expo, Musical Performances throughout the day (Saturday), and the delicious Food Around Town. Hotel packages are available. Visit our Facebook page: Victorian Christmas in Williamsport. For detailed information visit our website at: https://victorianchristmaspa.com.

*The Greater Scranton YMCA is inviting members of the community to start their holiday shopping early at the Y’s Annual Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair. This year’s fair will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. and will be located at the Greater Scranton YMCA, 706 N. Blakely Street, Dunmore. The event is free to attend and open to the community.

For vendors who wish to reserve a space at the event, please visit the Y’s website to complete the vendor registration form. The vendor fee is $35.00 and the registration deadline is October 18th, 2019.

For more information or questions, contact Jennifer Leshuk at jleshuk@greaterscrantonymca.org, visit www.greaterscrantonymca.org or call the Greater Scranton YMCA at 570-342-8115.

December

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale at Candlelight Christmas on December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm