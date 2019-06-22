What’s Happening June 22-23, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link!

June 22 and 23, 2019

*Riverfront Park Committee’s “RiverFest” at Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre. The festival celebrates our natural resources and educates about the environment. Live entertainment, children’s activities, environmental exhibits, food trucks and much more! Due to high river levels the River Tours, Dragonboats and the Family Fishing Derby are canceled and will be rescheduled. All other RiverFest 2019 activities will continue as planned.

* Eckley Miners’ Village Patchtown Days Italian Fest will take place on June 22nd and 23rd at the Village. This year’s festival will celebrate the heritage and contributions of the Italian families that made Eckley their home. Live music, dance performances, historic demonstrations, Bocce Ball, and village tours. Entertainment includes the Keystone Ballet Academy performing the Tarantella, Danny Farole on the accordion, speaker Stephanie Longo and much more.

Admission to the event at Eckley is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $6 for youth (children under 3 are free). Eckley is located in Foster Township, three miles south of Freeland on Highland Road and seven miles east of Hazleton off 940. Event hours are 10 am to 5 pm both days. All interpreted buildings will be open and staffed.

*The Osterhout Free Library Book Sale- Wraps up Saturday The library is located on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre



Saturday, June 22: 9:30am – Noon *Bag Day!*

Saturday, June 22 2019

*The South Creek Lions are having a Chicken Barbecue on Saturday, June 22nd. Dinners are available for $10 and Halves for $8. Pre-order only. Call orders to one of these numbers 570-529-2763, 717- 406-9275, 570-529-0443. Deadline is 6pm on June, 18th ready at 11:30 am. The South Creek Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett, PA.

Making A Difference Ministries will present music at Praise in the Park at Daleville UMC Covington Township. Moscow, June 22 at the Daleville United Methodist Church located at 783 Yostville Rd,

Covington Township, from 10 am to 4 pm.



Making A Difference Ministries will have 3 Different Christian Bands will be performing throughout the day.

Hosted b Daleville United Methodist Church and Maple Lake United Methodist Church

The lineup:

10:00 AM to 12:00 AM Stephen Perillo and The Followers

Christian Singer/songwriter from Shavertown, Pa.

12:30 PM to 2:30 PM Benjamin Horrevoets

National Singer/songwriter

2:45 PM to 4:00 PM Campfire Bacon Band

Local Praise/Country Band from Bloomsburg.

* National Running Center (NRC) and The Gathering Place will host the 5th Annual Strawberry Day 5K Run/Walk and Festival on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The event will take place at the running store located at 318 Davis Street in Clarks Summit. The 5K Run/Walk will begin promptly at 9:00 AM and start and finish on Davis Street. Race day registration is $25 and will start at 7:30 AM.

Pre-registered participants can pick up their packets on race day morning. There will be a free kid’s fun run after the 5K Run/Walk. The event is designed for the whole family to enjoy!

*Wyoming Valley Art League presents “The Shivaun Show“

Saturday, June 22 8:00 PM at the WVAL Circle Centre for the Arts, 130 South Franklin Street

The WVAL presents “The Shivaun Show” – with a little help from her friends! Join Shivaun and friends for an evening of standup comedy, music, interviews, and dessert to help raise money for the Wyoming Valley Art League – NEPA’s showcase for award-winning art. Tickets: $10.00.

* The Selinsgrove Projects, Inc. (SPI) Promotions Committee is hosting a celebration to “welcome home” the town’s historic Snyder County Trust clock. The celebration will take place Saturday, June 22nd at 11 a.m. during the Selinsgrove Farmers’ Market in the Commons, located at the corner of Market and Pine streets in downtown Selinsgrove.

Sunday, June 23, 2019

*NEPA Breathe Deep 5k run/walk. Check in and registration is between 9am to 10:00am in Kirby Park!

Schedule of Activities

9:00 am: Check-in/Registration

9:00 am: Team photos

10:00 am: Program featuring inspiring survivor stories, plus awards for top fundraisers

10:30 am: Walk/Fun Run – perfect for runners and walkers of all abilities, plus strollers, wheelchairs, and pets (if cleaned up after)!

All morning: Honor Wall—bring photos and messages to post • Entertainment • Refreshments • Raffle

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

*Join us on Saturday, June 22 at The Cooperage for our first ever Solstice Makers Market! This market will showcase local makers and creators selling and demonstrating how they make their goods. Food will be available for purchase by Hop Barons. Watch, learn, bring something home and come hungry!

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

| July 18 | August 15 | September 19 | October 17 | November 21 | December 19

June

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market begins a new season on Thursday.

The Market will open at 10 AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th.

On Saturday, Jun 29 at 6PM – California Man: An Evening With John Steinbeck – . Bobby Maso returns to the Historic Sophia Coxe House for a special Saturday performance of the American Literary Series. Join Bobby as he transforms into the legendary author behind such timeless classics as The Grapes of Wrath, Of Mice and Men, Cannery Row & East of Eden. No author has ever lent such vision and voice to the California experience of the early 20th century, exploring the plight of ranchers, migrants and the promise of the American West. Hear excerpts of these classic tales and gain insight behind their inspiration. Cost is $15 per person. Light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited. For more information and reservations, contact Karen at 570-956-3881

July

*The Township of Tobyhanna will roll out the red carpet for the famous 28th Infantry Division Band of the Pennsylvania National Guard. The group will be in concert on July 2, 7:30 PM at the Pocono Mountain West High School on Route 940, The concert is free to the public.

*The public is invited to a self-guided tour of gardens primarily located in the Glenbrook and Creek of Glenbrook sections of Stroudsburg on Saturday, July 13. The gardens selected will include award-winning gardens, 100 and 150-year-old Japanese maple trees, beehives, and a waterfall. Tickets will be sold at Ross and Ross Nursery, and Stonewall Garden Center.. Light refreshments will be served at some of the houses. Contact Ellen Phraner 570-352-2472 or ephraner@ptd.net

*Good Shepherd Church, 87 South Hunter Highway in Drums, will host its annual Summer Festival Saturday, July 13 from 1-10 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 from 1-7 p.m. The festival features an array of favorite foods, including potato pancakes, sausage and pepper hoagies, halupki, haluski and pierogies, as well as a beer and wine tent.

Kartune will perform Saturday from 6-9:30 p.m. and a fireworks spectacular will follow. Other entertainment throughout the weekend includes Community Youth Band & Cellar Dwellarzz Jazz Band, The Frost, DJ Donny Dee and Lady A & Destiny Group. Activities include games for kids and adults, a bound house, face painting, tricky trays and raffles.

*The Widmann Gallery at King’s College will present “Buildings and Cityscapes” by Lou Shapiro. The exhibition will be on display from July 15 to August 16. A reception will be held in the Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, on Friday, July 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gallery is closed on national holidays and during scheduled breaks throughout the academic year.

For more information, contact Michelle Leonard, Widmann Gallery Coordinator, at (570) 208-5900 ext. 5328.

*Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is dedicating an entire day to bring awareness to misunderstood friends of the night: bats. Saturday, July 20th consists of three separate events throughout the day full of bat education and activities. The family-friendly Habitats for Bats event kicks off the day from 2 to 4 p.m., where participants will build their own small bat houses and learn how to overcome “bat problems“ in an ethical way.

Following that from 7 to 8 p.m. is the July installation of Hawk Mountain’s Family Fun in Nature series, All About Bats. The entire family can learn why bats are important, how we can help protect them, how they are vital to the health of our environment. Additionally, attendants will meet a live bat and see the release of one into the wild after rehabilitation. The last event of the evening is The Bats of Hawk Mountain, a free event.

From 8 to 9 p.m., participants will learn about Hawk Mountain’s bat kiosk and research at the Sanctuary, followed by an outside excursion to listen for and spot bats. All events require registration at hawkmountain.ticketleap.com.

August

*The Brewsterhout Rooftop Party is back! Save the Date: Friday, August 2nd from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss out on an evening of food, fun and merriment (plus a great view of the city). The proceeds benefit the Osterhout Library.

Tickets are $25 before the event and $30 at the door. They will be available to purchase soon.

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Christopher Kelly at 570-823-0156 x 218 or ckelly@luzernelibraries.org

*Join The Community Celebration! Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Co. Engine #1 Dedication Wetdown August 12th, 1-5 Pm -Lake Station, On Rte 191, Lake Ariel

September

The Pennsylvania Heritage Festival is looking for Antique Cars, Trucks & Farm Machinery to participate in this years Festival on September 21st and 22nd at the Heritage Farm Museum at Alparon Park in Troy, Pennsylvania. FMI call 470-786-9482

* The Ross Township Community Day Celebration is September 8th from 11am – 4pm at the VanBuskirk-Haney (Ross Twp. Park), 238 Anchorage Rd-Saylorsburg. The township invites your organization to promote what you do for the community and recruit new members. It’s a great way to find out about different organizations and become involved in your community.

The Historical Society will join the festivities and showcase historical artifacts, provide some township historyand have a CAKE WALK at 1PM ($2.00 to participate). NEW this year…Local Crafters and Direct Sellers are invited to promote their talents and showcase their small business.

Also, there be a Tricky Tray (Basket Raffle) Extravaganza benefitting the Ross Historical Group and the West End Regional Park. Demonstrations, Entertainment, Food and Drink will be part of the festivities.

For additional information please call (570)992-9733 or bkozen@weposc.org

*The Greater Scranton YMCA will host on Friday, September 20th the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration. The tournament will be held at Glen Oak Country Club, located at 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit, PA, and will begin at 1:30 p.m. (registration beginning at 10:00 a.m.). Following the completion of the golf tournament, a dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6:00 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo.

For more information on the tournament, including golf and dinner registration and sponsorship details, visit the Greater Scranton YMCA’s website or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at (570) 768-6118.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.



Making A Difference Ministries 4 Part Concert Series along with Beaumont Free Methodist Church



Beaumont Free Methodist Church, 380 Buck Blvd, White Haven

Time 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Dates of Concerts :

Dates and Artist as listed:

August 02nd – Mike Lewis

National Singer/songwriter.

from Nashville, TN.

October 5th– Campfire Bacon Band

Bloomsburg, Pa.

*Making A Difference Ministries and New Life Community Church To host The Truth Christian Cafe every 2nd Friday of the month from April to Oct.

Place; New Life Community Church, 570 S Main Rd, Mountain Top, PA 18707

Time 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

June 07th Bill Hunt (National Artist) from Grantville, PA.

July 12th Paul and Mary Good from Quakertown, PA.

August 09th Stephen Perillo and David Griffin Kingston, PA. and Jim Thorpe, PA.

September 13th Yvonne Hartman (Christian Singer/songwriter) from Oley, PA.

October 11th Benjamin Horrevoets (National Artist) Poughkeepsie, NY.

For all the upcoming Christian Coffeehouses and Events visit us

www.unitybymusic.org or call Stephen (570) 899-2264

* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com“

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor“ Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm

