What’s Happening! July 6-7, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our community link!

July 6 and 7, 2019

*Lavender Fest ! The Paradise Lavender Farm Festival will be held on July 6, from 10-5

The Festival will be held at the Ross and Ross Nursery/ Garden Center and on the Paradise Lavender Farm. The event features great food and beverage, a full day of musical entertainment, vendors, raffles, and scheduled educational talks.

Ample parking on the Field next to the Garden Center. . The event will be free again this year. There will be a $5.00 fee for parking. Proceeds to American Heart Association

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

* On Wednesday, July 10, 2019 there will be an open mic night at The Cooperage in Honesdale from 7pm to 10pm. This installment of our quarterly open mic will be hosted by Elena Altmiller. Come to perform. Come to listen and watch. It’s up to you!

* Zach & Maggie at The Cooperage for Second Saturday, July 13

Please join us at The Cooperage on Saturday, July 13 for a wonderful summer evening out in Honesdale for Second Saturday! We are pleased to offer a free performance by Zach & Maggie. The doors will open at 7:00pm and the music will begin at 7:30pm. Zach & Maggie are a Nashville based music duo that blend creative songwriting with instrumental complexity to create an exciting musical experience. This event made possible with support from the Villaume Foundation.

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

July 18 | August 15 | September 19 | October 17 | November 21 | December 19

July

* Mondays at the Market is back! Mondays at the Market 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.

Mondays at the Market is a Health and Wellness Farmers’ Market hosted by The Health Department and The Luzerne County Medical Society. This Monday, July 8, is Kids Day. Mondays at the Market will continue each Monday through August 27. Fresh produce will be available from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and Health and Wellness agencies and vendors will provide information and education each week. Free and open to the public.

More information: https://www.wilkes-barre.city/ or 570-208-4149.

* Come to downtown Lewisburg on Friday July 12, 2019 (rain date July 19) between 5:00 and 7:30 pm and make Lewisburg even more beautiful with your sidewalk chalk drawing skills (at least until it rains again)! Registration begins at 5:00pm in front of Brushstrokes Gallery, Art Supplies and Framing, 340 Market Street. There is no early registration and you must register in person. Please bring your own chalk. Open to children of all ages!

* The Lewisburg Arts Council is pleased to announce the sixth concert in the 23rdseason of the summer concert series Music in the Park – Lavender Blue! Will kick off the season on July 12. The 2019 season of Lewisburg’s Music in the Park runs 12 weeks through August 28 – plus a bonus Saturday music festival, Lewistock, on August 24. All Wednesday concerts will begin at 7:00 pm in Hufnagle Park (Market Street, between 5th and 6th Streets) in downtown Lewisburg and are free. Come early, bring your blanket or chairs, and enjoy a wonderful summer evening!

* Phoenix Kids and Teens Summer Intensive Camp is proud to present the premier production of Matilda The Musical One Weekend Only July 12 – 13 at Phoenix Performing Arts Centre located at 409 Main Street, Duryea. Tickets at $10 General Admission – Kids 5 and under only $5 Reservations are highly recommended by call 570-457-3589. Matilda the Musical is a stage musical based on the 1988 children’s novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. It was adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

*The public is invited to a self-guided tour of gardens primarily located in the Glenbrook and Creek of Glenbrook sections of Stroudsburg on Saturday, July 13. The gardens selected will include award-winning gardens, 100 and 150-year-old Japanese maple trees, beehives, and a waterfall. Tickets will be sold at Ross and Ross Nursery, and Stonewall Garden Center.. Light refreshments will be served at some of the houses. Contact Ellen Phraner 570-352-2472 or ephraner@ptd.net

*Good Shepherd Church, 87 South Hunter Highway in Drums, will host its annual Summer Festival Saturday, July 13 from 1-10 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 from 1-7 p.m.

The festival features an array of favorite foods, including potato pancakes, sausage and pepper hoagies, halupki, haluski and pierogies, as well as a beer and wine tent.

Kartune will perform Saturday from 6-9:30 p.m. and a fireworks spectacular will follow. Other entertainment throughout the weekend includes Community Youth Band & Cellar Dwellarzz Jazz Band, The Frost, DJ Donny Dee and Lady A & Destiny Group.



Activities include games for kids and adults, a bound house, face painting, tricky trays and raffles.

*The Widmann Gallery at King’s College will present “Buildings and Cityscapes” by Lou Shapiro. The exhibition will be on display from July 15 to August 16. A reception will be held in the Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, on Friday, July 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gallery is closed on national holidays and during scheduled breaks throughout the academic year.

For more information, contact Michelle Leonard, Widmann Gallery Coordinator, at (570) 208-5900 ext. 5328.

*Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is dedicating an entire day to bring awareness to misunderstood friends of the night: bats. Saturday, July 20th consists of three separate events throughout the day full of bat education and activities. The family-friendly Habitats for Bats event kicks off the day from 2 to 4 p.m., where participants will build their own small bat houses and learn how to overcome “bat problems” in an ethical way.

Following that from 7 to 8 p.m. is the July installation of Hawk Mountain’s Family Fun in Nature series, All About Bats. The entire family can learn why bats are important, how we can help protect them, how they are vital to the health of our environment. Additionally, attendants will meet a live bat and see the release of one into the wild after rehabilitation. The last event of the evening is The Bats of Hawk Mountain, a free event.

From 8 to 9 p.m., participants will learn about Hawk Mountain’s bat kiosk and research at the Sanctuary, followed by an outside excursion to listen for and spot bats. All events require registration at hawkmountain.ticketleap.com.

*Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Duryea Summer Picnic set for July 12-13-14. Plenty of good food, games and more

*Exaltation Of The Holy Cross Church located at 420 Main Road in Hanover Township will host a Big Tent Bazaar on July 19, July 20, July 21. Under The Big Tent Rain Or Shine

Here is the line up of entertainment!

Friday 7/19 – Souled Out – 7-11:00pm

Saturday 7/20 – Oz – 5-7:30pm

Saturday 7/20 – Sweet Pepper & The Long Hots 8pm-Midnight Sunday 7/21 – 40 Lb Head 5-7:30pm Sunday 7/21 – Flaxy Morgan – 8-11pm

*Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Madigan Library, in cooperation with the World of Little League Museum, will celebrate that connection as it hosts “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” from June 30 through Sept. 8.

August

*The Brewsterhout Rooftop Party is back! Save the Date: Friday, August 2nd from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss out on an evening of food, fun and merriment (plus a great view of the city). The proceeds benefit the Osterhout Library.

Tickets are $25 before the event and $30 at the door. They will be available to purchase soon.

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Christopher Kelly at 570-823-0156 x 218 or ckelly@luzernelibraries.org

*Join The Community Celebration! Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Co. Engine #1 Dedication Wetdown

August 12th, 1-5 Pm -Lake Station, On Rte 191, Lake Ariel

* Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s Billtown Brass Band, August 3, 4, 17, 2019 Summer Concerts. The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s Billtown Brass will present a series of concerts in the region titled “A Summer Brass Bash”. The band can be heard at 7:30 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019, Pepper Street Farm, Muncy; 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019, Brandon Park, Williamsport; and 7:00 PM, Saturday, August 17, Central Oak Heights, Milton.

The program is a “musical party” featuring a collection of well-known pop, patriotic, movie and classical favorites.

*

September

The Pennsylvania Heritage Festival is looking for Antique Cars, Trucks & Farm Machinery to participate in this years Festival on September 21st and 22nd at the Heritage Farm Museum at Alparon Park in Troy, Pennsylvania. FMI call 470-786-9482

* The Ross Township Community Day Celebration is September 8th from 11am – 4pm at the VanBuskirk-Haney (Ross Twp. Park), 238 Anchorage Rd-Saylorsburg. The township invites your organization to promote what you do for the community and recruit new members. It’s a great way to find out about different organizations and become involved in your community.

The Historical Society will join the festivities and showcase historical artifacts, provide some township historyand have a CAKE WALK at 1PM ($2.00 to participate). NEW this year…Local Crafters and Direct Sellers are invited to promote their talents and showcase their small business.

Also, there be a Tricky Tray (Basket Raffle) Extravaganza benefitting the Ross Historical Group and the West End Regional Park. Demonstrations, Entertainment, Food and Drink will be part of the festivities.

For additional information please call (570)992-9733 or bkozen@weposc.org

*The Greater Scranton YMCA will host on Friday, September 20th the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration. The tournament will be held at Glen Oak Country Club, located at 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit, PA, and will begin at 1:30 p.m. (registration beginning at 10:00 a.m.). Following the completion of the golf tournament, a dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6:00 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo.

For more information on the tournament, including golf and dinner registration and sponsorship details, visit the Greater Scranton YMCA’s website or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at (570) 768-6118.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





Making A Difference Ministries 4 Part Concert Series along with Beaumont Free Methodist Church



Beaumont Free Methodist Church, 380 Buck Blvd, White Haven

Time 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Dates of Concerts :

Dates and Artist as listed:

August 02nd – Mike Lewis

National Singer/songwriter.

from Nashville, TN.

October 5th- Campfire Bacon Band

Bloomsburg, Pa.

*Making A Difference Ministries and New Life Community Church To host The Truth Christian Cafe every 2nd Friday of the month from April to Oct.

Place; New Life Community Church, 570 S Main Rd, Mountain Top, PA 18707

Time 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

July 12th Paul and Mary Good from Quakertown, PA.

August 09th Stephen Perillo and David Griffin Kingston, PA. and Jim Thorpe, PA.

September 13th Yvonne Hartman (Christian Singer/songwriter) from Oley, PA.

October 11th Benjamin Horrevoets (National Artist) Poughkeepsie, NY.

For all the upcoming Christian Coffeehouses and Events visit us

www.unitybymusic.org or call Stephen (570) 899-2264

* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm