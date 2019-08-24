What’s Happening! August 24-25, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

August 24 and 25, 2019

Wally Lake Fest, days of fun, sun, sand and water on beautiful Lake Wallenpaupack and the surrounding region will be held August 24-25. People of all ages attend the weekend-long event celebrating the third largest man-made lake in the state and all its 52 miles of shoreline have to offer.

This August marks the 10th year and promises to be bigger and better than ever. The party gets started Friday with a variety of live music at restaurants and pubs as well as a live performance at the playhouse in downtown Hawley. The festival continues Saturday and Sunday with exciting activities including an open market fair, a motorcycle ride, bike ride, kayak and stand up paddle board demos, various artisan and craft fairs, axe throwing and special edition can release at the brewery, live music on a floating stage, train and sailboat rides, kids’ activity zone as well as a boat, watercraft and outdoor show at the high school. Multiple free shuttle buses will run throughout the weekend for people to get the most out of Wally Lake Fest. On Saturday, FREE shuttle buses will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

August 24, 2019

The Women Veterans Committee of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Veterans Services (GAC-VS) will host a Women Veterans Town Hall and Expo to honor women veterans for their service and also update them on programs and services they may have earned. The FREE event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, 1111 East End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

August 25, 2019

Sunday, August 25, the fourth annual Called to Prayer Marian Pilgrimage will be held at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Centralia, Columbia County. Father Michael Hutsko, pastor invites all people of faith are welcome to participate in this day of prayer, healing and spiritual reflection at a time when our nation suffers the horror of mass killings, mourns with families the victims of senseless violence and copes with hatred, bigotry and prejudice

* Grief Recovery After Substance Passing or known as Grasp will host its annual Awareness Day and Walk on Sunday, August 25.

At the event will be held from 3 to 6 pm at the Kirby Park Amphitheater

Market Street, Kingston.

Food, Music, Speakers, Raffle

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

**Vendor Applications Now Being Accepted for Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market

Save the date for Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11:00am to 4:00pm for the Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The Market will showcase the work of many talented artisans of the Upper Delaware Region. Vendor Application Deadline is August 24

Free Entry For more information or to apply to vend please visit our website thecooperageproject.org/holiday-artisans-market-2019.

*Join us at The Cooperage on Sunday, August 25 at 4:00pm for a special preview of Ken Burns’ documentary Country Music in collaboration with VIA Public Media. Special musical guest Owen Walsh will perform several selections and discuss storytelling through song. Honesdale native Owen Walsh is a freelance writer, singer, songwriter, and guitarist influenced by blues, folk, and classic rock.

VIA will give away prizes, including tickets for such Bloomsburg Fair concerts as The Oak Ridge Boys (Sept. 23) and Old Dominion (Sept. 26.)

Free reservations for the Aug. 25 preview screening at www.wvia.org/country.

*–

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

| September 19 | October 17 | November 21 | December 19

August

* Mondays at the Market! Start your week off right at “Mondays at the Market,” a Health and Wellness Farmers’ Market hosted by The Health Department and The Luzerne County Medical Society. This is the final Monday for the summer event!

Fresh produce will be available from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and Health and Wellness agencies and vendors will provide information and education each week. Free and open to the public.

More information: https://www.wilkes-barre.city/ or 570-208-4149.

* The Lewisburg Arts Council is pleased to announce the sixth concert in the 23rd season of the summer concert series Music in the Park – Lavender Blue! The 2019 season of Lewisburg’s Music in the Park runs 12 weeks through August 28 – plus a bonus Saturday music festival, Lewistock, on August 24. All Wednesday concerts will begin at 7:00 pm in Hufnagle Park (Market Street, between 5th and 6th Streets) in downtown Lewisburg and are free. Come early, bring your blanket or chairs, and enjoy a wonderful summer evening!

*St. John’s UCC Church in Wapwallopen has a peachy event coming up. On August 24 the church will its annual Peach Festival.

On the menu- Peach Shortcake Sundae, Homemade Peach Ice Cream, Peach Pie and Peach Dumplings!

There will also be hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries.

The event will also feature craft vendors. Many new craft vendors will be joining in for the day along with some favorites!

The festival runs from 10 am to 4 pm

https://www.facebook.com/PeachFestivalWapwallopen/

*Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Madigan Library, in cooperation with the World of Little League Museum, will celebrate that connection as it hosts “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” from June 30 through Sept. 8.

The Damascus Community Center is hosting a pancake breakfast on Saturday, August 20, 7:30-11AM, at the Community Center, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Adults, $7; children 5-12, $5; under 5, free. On the menu: pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit, juice, coffee, and tea

*The Weatherly Area PTA is holding a fundraiser. The Wrecker Color Blaze Run at Eurana Park-560 Third St. Weatherly. The event will be held on Saturday August 24. The run starts 9:00am/sign in 8:30am Cost: 5K Run $25/ 1K Fun Run/Walk $10

register: @runsignup.com/ Wrecker Color Blaze on Facebook

The Trinity United Church of Christ Annual Peach Festival Will be held Saturday August 24th. The fun begins at 4:00 PM to ?? Food and Drinks available McNett Country Band will perform at 7:00 PM square dancing in the street. Chinese auction day of event. The church is located at 602 Main street Watsontown,

Sunday, August 25 – 2PM – $20/pp – Take a break this summer and enjoy the pleasure of a Victorian high tea at the beautiful Sophia Coxe House. Savor the home made soup, a refreshing salad, luscious tea sandwiches, desserts and of course tea. Learn about the wonderful life of Sophia Coxe

To make reservations, send check to Sophia Coxe Foundation, P.O.Box 235, Drifton, PA 18221 or go to www.sophiacoxefoundation.com.

* Car Show at the R&R Auto Group Schuylkill Haven, on August 24th rain date is September 7th. There will be 19 classes and 5 bonus trophies . There will also be bingo and a saran wrap ball tournament while the car judging is taking place. This is the 5th annual event. The group has raised almost $25000 for The Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County (formally Big Brother Big Sisters) over the past four years .

*The Lewisburg Arts Council and the Folk Justice Band have joined forces for Lewistock, a special Saturday daylong music festival to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the Lewisburg Arts Council and Woodstock, and to benefit Friends of Music in the Park. Join us on Saturday, August 24 from 11 am to 6 pm in downtown Lewisburg’s Hufnagle Park for live Woodstock-era music, vendors, face painting, yoga classes, and other activities, as well as a variety of of food all day. Come bring your inner (and outer) hippie, with blankets and lawn chairs, to enjoy the day! The highlight of the day is, of course, the music! You’ll hear CSNY, CCR, Santana, Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, and more all day long: 11:30 am – 12:40 pm Ruby Throated Sparrow, opening with a folk set (just like at Woodstock!) 1:00 – 2:30 pm Folk Justice Band 2:45 – 3:45 pm Becky Blue Band, a full set of Janis Joplin 4:00 – 5:30 pm Folk Justice Band The Healing Arts area will include free yoga sessions with Laurel Limb Yoga and Clear Sphere Yoga, reiki, sacred stones, and other practices.

September

* Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company serving their Award Winning Breakfast Buffet

September 8th 8am-1pm. The fire company is located at 1381 Lake Ariel Highway

* Nicholson Bridge Day, Sept. 8th, 9am-4pm, Main Street Nicholson Rt 11 & 92



Many quality vendors, food, live entertainment, carriage rides, model train displays and more.

The event is sponsored by the Nicholson Women’s Club. For info: 570-942-6747

* King’s College will host former members and friends of the Memorial Presbyterian Church on North Street in Wilkes-Barre for a tour, prayer service and reception on Thursday, September 5, at 4 p.m. The event will honor the legacy and history of the Memorial Presbyterian Church and celebrate the Church’s renovation and restoration as a house of worship. Former members and friends who wish to attend are asked to contact the King’s College Office of Campus Ministry at (570) 208-5836 to indicate their attendance and for information on parking.

* The University of Scranton’s Center for Service and Social Justice will hold its annual Volunteer Fair for local nonprofits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, on campus.

The fair offers University students and student-led clubs interested in service projects and community-based learning sites a chance to meet representatives from nonprofit organizations in need of volunteers.

To register a nonprofit organization for the event, email ellen.judge@scranton.edu or call 570-941-7429. The deadline to register for the fair is Sept. 3.

* Photography celebrating the Rust Belt region is the focus of Rust Belt Biennial at the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University from Aug. 27 to Oct. 6. The land, people and history of the Rust Belt inspired Niko J. Kallianiotis, contributing photographer for The New York Times and photography instructor at Drexel University and the University of Scranton, and Yoav Friedlander, photographer, to highlight photographic work from the region.

The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. In conjunction with the exhibition, a gallery talk given by the exhibition’s founders and select artists will take place at the Sordoni Art Gallery, 141 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre:

Panel Discussion: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 5 p.m.; Niko J. Kallianiotis, Yoav Friedlander, Ed Eckstein, founding member of Frame 37, and Jamie Longazel, co-founder of Anthracite Unite, will host a panel on photography and the Rust Belt region. The panel will be moderated by gallery director, Heather Sincavage.

Art Block: Friday, Sept. 20, 5 to 8 p.m.; Live glass-blowing demonstrations with the Keystone College Mobile Glass Studio, hands-on art activities, music and more will take place as part of downtown Wilkes-Barre’s Third Friday Art Block. For more information, visit www.wilkes.edu/sordoniartgallery.

* There will be a pancake breakfast on Saturday, September 14, 7:30-11AM, at the Damascus Community Center 60 Conklin Hill Road. (On the Pa. side of the Cochecton/Damascus Bridge, turn between the dentist’s office and the auto repair garage onto Conklin Hill Road. Bear right up the hill; look for #60 and signs.) Adults $7; children 5-12, $5; under 5, free. Menu: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, juice, fruit, coffee, tea.

*Hawk Mountain Sanctuary will host its annual Autumn Native Plant Sale on Saturday, September 14 outside of the Visitor Center from 10 am to 4 pm, featuring over 100 species of native trees, grasses, vines, shrubs, and flowering plants. The sale is open to the public, and all proceeds benefit Hawk Mountain’s conservation and education programs.

*The Pennsylvania Heritage Festival is looking for Antique Cars, Trucks & Farm Machinery to participate in this years Festival on September 21st and 22nd at the Heritage Farm Museum at Alparon Park in Troy, Pennsylvania. FMI call 470-786-9482

*The Greenhouse Project is excited to offer “Low-Cost Kitchen Skills’’ on Thursday, September 5th at 6:00 p.m. at the James Barrett McNulty Greenhouse in Nay Aug Park. Guest Randy Ryan, owner of “The Kimchi Dude,” will present a program about how you can make delicious and nutritious plant based dishes in your home kitchen without spending a lot of money on expensive gadgets. RSVP by email empoweredeatingplants@gmail.com or on our Facebook event. The event is sponsored by The Greenhouse Project and a $5 donation is suggested, not required. The event is part of a monthly program called Empowered Eating sponsored by The Greenhouse Project, located at 200 Arthur Ave., Scranton, PA in Nay Aug Park.

* The Ross Township Community Day Celebration is September 8th from 11am – 4pm at the VanBuskirk-Haney (Ross Twp. Park), 238 Anchorage Rd-Saylorsburg. The township invites your organization to promote what you do for the community and recruit new members. It’s a great way to find out about different organizations and become involved in your community.

The Historical Society will join the festivities and showcase historical artifacts, provide some township historyand have a CAKE WALK at 1PM ($2.00 to participate). NEW this year…Local Crafters and Direct Sellers are invited to promote their talents and showcase their small business.

Also, there be a Tricky Tray (Basket Raffle) Extravaganza benefitting the Ross Historical Group and the West End Regional Park. Demonstrations, Entertainment, Food and Drink will be part of the festivities.

For additional information please call (570)992-9733 or bkozen@weposc.org

* The Carbon Builders Association will host A Designer Purse Bingo on Sat. September 28th, The event will be held at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Corp. 902 Mill Road, Lehighton.Plus…Raffles – Door Prizes Chinese AuctionDoors & Kitchen Open at 5pm. Bingo Starts @ 6pm

TICKETS $30 sold in advance—$35 At Door (20 Games—Includes 5 Specials)

Call 610-379-1099 for Tickets & Infowww. carbonbuilders.com or e-mail carbbld@ptd.net

*The American Legion Riders have their monthly meeting on Sunday, September 8 at 10:30 AM at the American Legion Post 927, Route 209 and Fairgrounds Road, Gilbert.

The American Legion Riders contribute to Veterans, the Community, and enjoy riding.

For more information, contact President Everett Shaver, 570-977-8208

*Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsmen 11th Annual Muzzleloader Shoot and Artisans Show. Saturday and Sunday, Sept 7 and 8, 2019, 9 am-4 p.m. at the Black Walnut American Legion Post 510, Laceyville PA.

Primitive encampment, muzzleloader shoot and artisan show recreating the customs, conditions and crafts of Early America.The public is invited to participate and compete for prize money featuring Blackpowder shooting, traditional long bow archery, and Hawk and Knife throwing. Demonstrations including Blacksmithing, Candle making, open fire cooking, fire starting and more will be available. Food will be available both days. A $3 donation is requested to help cover event expenses.

*

*The Greater Scranton YMCA will host on Friday, September 20th the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration. The tournament will be held at Glen Oak Country Club, located at 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit, PA, and will begin at 1:30 p.m. (registration beginning at 10:00 a.m.). Following the completion of the golf tournament, a dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6:00 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo.

For more information on the tournament, including golf and dinner registration and sponsorship details, visit the Greater Scranton YMCA’s website or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at (570) 768-6118.

*Hazleton UNICO’s Annual Bell’ Italia Festival, which will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 13th (6 to 8 PM), 14th (10AM to 8PM) and 15th (10AM to 6PM), 2019 and has grown to become a three -day weekend housed primarily at Hazle Township Community Park, 141 Community Park Blvd, Hazle Township, PA 18202. Come visit this unique, no entrance fee community/family minded festival where great food, fun, and entertainment abound!

*The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host its first-ever “Night at the Museum” Gala on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. to benefit the museum’s many exhibits and educational programs. This adults-only gathering will be held on-site: both inside the Children’s Museum, 2 West 7th Street, Bloomsburg and under a tent on Center Street. The Gala is a black tie and blue jeans fundraiser, so any combination of the two is welcome. Early-bird pricing remains in effect until Friday, August 16 and is $50/person or $90/couple; after August 16, tickets are $55/person or $100/couple. Each ticket includes two alcoholic beverages, then a cash bar will be available.

A limited number of tickets are now available on the Museum’s website at www.the-childrens-museum.org/gala/

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will present their Fall Concert, featuring patriotic music and several selections to honor our veterans. The concert will take place on November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg.

* Vacationing has defined the Poconos; it is the image most outsiders have of the area. This vacation story begins in 1829 with the Delaware Water Gap’s Kittatinny Hotel. It will be presented by Dr. Lawrence Squeri on Wednesday, September 11 at the Annual Dinner of the Historical Association of Tobyhanna Township (HATT).

This HATT Annual Dinner is being held at 6:30 PM at the Lake Naomi Club on Miller Drive in Pocono Pines, 18350. Cost is $35 per person. Consult HATT’s website for details, including dinner selections and registration form. The public is welcome. Advance reservation is required by Thursday, September 5th. If you have questions, call 570-580-5353, or write to hatthistory@msn.com. Further information about HATT can be viewed on its award-winning website at www.TobyhannaTwpHistory.org.

* A fascination with abandoned buildings and landscapes inspired Enola resident Michael Hower to begin working in digital photography seven years ago. His current body of work, “Graffiti Scapes,” focusing on ghost towns of the Mid-Atlantic, is on display at The Gallery at Penn College now through Oct. 6.

A public reception is set for Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., featuring a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

* The famous Damascus Penny Social is back! Saturday, September 28, at the Damascus Community Center, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Doors will open 4PM; calling starts at 6. 100 pre-cut tickets for $1. Dinner available! Always tons of cool stuff, plus door prizes, special tables, 50/50.

Please bring donations of items to sell to the Community Center on Friday, September 27, 9AM-6.

October

*The author of New York Times bestsellers “Circe” and “The Song of Achilles,” Madeline Miller, will receive the 2019 Royden B. Davis, S.J., Distinguished Author Award from The University of Scranton’s Friends of the Weinberg Memorial Library on Saturday, Oct. 5, in the McIlhenny Ballroom of the DeNaples Center.

The event will begin with a book signing open to the public from 4 to 5 p.m. on the 2nd floor of DeNaples Center, followed by a dinner reception at 5 p.m., and the award presentation in the ballroom.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Distinguished Author Award reception and presentation, contact Kym Fetsko at 570-941-7816 or kym.fetsko@scranton.edu. For more on Miller, visit madelinemiller.com.

December

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale at Candlelight Christmas on December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





Making A Difference Ministries 4 Part Concert Series along with Beaumont Free Methodist Church



Beaumont Free Methodist Church, 380 Buck Blvd, White Haven

Time 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Dates of Concerts :

Dates and Artist as listed:

August 02nd – Mike Lewis

National Singer/songwriter.

from Nashville, TN.

October 5th- Campfire Bacon Band

Bloomsburg, Pa.

*Making A Difference Ministries and New Life Community Church To host The Truth Christian Cafe every 2nd Friday of the month from April to Oct.

Place; New Life Community Church, 570 S Main Rd, Mountain Top, PA 18707

Time 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

September 13th Yvonne Hartman (Christian Singer/songwriter) from Oley, PA.

October 11th Benjamin Horrevoets (National Artist) Poughkeepsie, NY.

For all the upcoming Christian Coffeehouses and Events visit us

www.unitybymusic.org or call Stephen (570) 899-2264

* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm