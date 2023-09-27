BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY — The 168 Bloomsburg Fairgrounds are open for another few days, so if you haven’t visited yet, visitors have Wednesday night, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to get their hands on the famous fair fried food.
Thursday, September 28 is “Pioneer Pole Building Day” and the South Williamsport High School Band and the Shenandoah High School Band playing throughout the morning.
There is still plenty to do at the fair on Thursday, especially musically.
Of course, the animals, food, and vendors will be there but on Thursday, the music is sure to hit the spot.
“Oscar the Awesome Ostrich” will be strolling through the fairgrounds throughout the day. Starting at 11:00 a.m. there will be a 70’s Flashback playing throughout the day.
Also playing sporadically in the bandshell are “Looker,” “Philadelphia Freedom (Elton John Tribute),” and “The Mahoney Brothers.”
In the Weish Grandstand at 7:00 p.m. will be Dialed Action Sports, Auto Racing Championship, and in the Large Arena at 7:30 p.m., is Livestock Fun Night.
Below is a list of daily events for Thursday, September 28:
|8:00 AM
|John Giger Sm Arena
|Judging Open Sheep
|9:00 AM
|A Avenue
|South Williamsport High School Band
|9:00 AM
|Large Arena
|Judging 4H Dairy Cattle
|After Judging
|Large Arena
|Judging Supreme Champ Dairy Cow from Open Show
|10:00 AM
|A Avenue
|Shenandoah High School Band
|10:00 AM
|Bissingers Ring
|Mini Zebu Cattle & Mini White Dexter Cattle
|11:00 PM
|Bandshell
|70’s Flashback
|11:00 / 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00
|Northeast Extension
|Rock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show
|11:00 am – 6:30 pm
|Keystone Ag Bldg
|State Queen Day – Music by Keeping It Simple
|11:00 AM
|Education Bldg
|First Keystone Community Bank Speaker Series: Mark Ritter (Member Business Financial Services)
|11:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Wild to Mild by Frosty Oak Stables
|12:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Fun with Alpaca’s by Caitlyn & Kiley O’Connor
|12:00 PM
|Near Gate 2
|Dock Dogs-Onsite Registration/Practice
|12:00 / 2:00 / 4:00 / 6:00
|Northeast Extension
|All Star Barnyard Revue and Pig Races
|12:30 PM
|Bandshell
|Looker
|1:00 PM
|Barton House
|How bread was made in the past.
|1:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Mini Grand Prix 4H Horse Show
|1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00
|Ag/Hort Pavilion
|Music by Dan & Galla
|1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 / 6:30
|Strolling Fairgrounds
|Oscar the Awesome Ostrich
|1:45 PM
|Bandshell
|70’s Flashback
|2:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Harnessing Haflingers by Zack Stout
|2:00 PM
|Near Gate 2
|Dock Dogs-Training Seminar
|3:00 PM
|Education Bldg
|First Keystone Community Bank Speaker Series: Abigail Yoder & Casey McMasters (FFA Foundation)
|3:00 PM
|Keystone Ag Bldg
|4th Annual Daily Grape Stomp Challenge
|3:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Pigs and People program by Paul Yoachim
|3:00 PM
|Bandshell
|Looker
|4:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Dash’s Lunging with Purpose & Remi (the Stallion)
|4:00 PM
|Near Gate 2
|Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #7
|4:15 PM
|Bandshell
|Philadelphia Freedom (Elton John Tribute)
|5:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Fun with Alpaca’s by Caitlyn & Kiley O’Connor
|5:30 PM
|Bandshell
|The Mahoney Brothers
|6:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Mini Zebu & Mini Dexter Cattle
|6:00 PM
|Large Arena
|4H Horse & Pony Drill Team
|6:00 PM
|Near Gate 2
|Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #8
|6:45 PM
|Bandshell
|Philadelphia Freedom (Elton John Tribute)
|7:00 PM
|Weis Grandstand
|Dialed Action Sports
|7:00 PM
|Bissingers Ring
|Dash’s Lunging with Purpose & Remi (the Stallion)
|7:30 PM
|Large Arena
|Livestock Fun Night
|8:00 PM
|Bandshell
|The Mahoney Brothers
For more information or a completed calendar of events for the week, head to the Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.