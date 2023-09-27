BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY — The 168 Bloomsburg Fairgrounds are open for another few days, so if you haven’t visited yet, visitors have Wednesday night, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to get their hands on the famous fair fried food.

Thursday, September 28 is “Pioneer Pole Building Day” and the South Williamsport High School Band and the Shenandoah High School Band playing throughout the morning.

There is still plenty to do at the fair on Thursday, especially musically.

Of course, the animals, food, and vendors will be there but on Thursday, the music is sure to hit the spot.

“Oscar the Awesome Ostrich” will be strolling through the fairgrounds throughout the day. Starting at 11:00 a.m. there will be a 70’s Flashback playing throughout the day.

Also playing sporadically in the bandshell are “Looker,” “Philadelphia Freedom (Elton John Tribute),” and “The Mahoney Brothers.”

In the Weish Grandstand at 7:00 p.m. will be Dialed Action Sports, Auto Racing Championship, and in the Large Arena at 7:30 p.m., is Livestock Fun Night.

Below is a list of daily events for Thursday, September 28:

8:00 AM John Giger Sm Arena Judging Open Sheep 9:00 AM A Avenue South Williamsport High School Band 9:00 AM Large Arena Judging 4H Dairy Cattle After Judging Large Arena Judging Supreme Champ Dairy Cow from Open Show 10:00 AM A Avenue Shenandoah High School Band 10:00 AM Bissingers Ring Mini Zebu Cattle & Mini White Dexter Cattle 11:00 PM Bandshell 70’s Flashback 11:00 / 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 Northeast Extension Rock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show 11:00 am – 6:30 pm Keystone Ag Bldg State Queen Day – Music by Keeping It Simple 11:00 AM Education Bldg First Keystone Community Bank Speaker Series: Mark Ritter (Member Business Financial Services) 11:00 PM Bissingers Ring Wild to Mild by Frosty Oak Stables 12:00 PM Bissingers Ring Fun with Alpaca’s by Caitlyn & Kiley O’Connor 12:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Onsite Registration/Practice 12:00 / 2:00 / 4:00 / 6:00 Northeast Extension All Star Barnyard Revue and Pig Races 12:30 PM Bandshell Looker 1:00 PM Barton House How bread was made in the past. 1:00 PM Bissingers Ring Mini Grand Prix 4H Horse Show 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 Ag/Hort Pavilion Music by Dan & Galla 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 / 6:30 Strolling Fairgrounds Oscar the Awesome Ostrich 1:45 PM Bandshell 70’s Flashback 2:00 PM Bissingers Ring Harnessing Haflingers by Zack Stout 2:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Training Seminar 3:00 PM Education Bldg First Keystone Community Bank Speaker Series: Abigail Yoder & Casey McMasters (FFA Foundation) 3:00 PM Keystone Ag Bldg 4th Annual Daily Grape Stomp Challenge 3:00 PM Bissingers Ring Pigs and People program by Paul Yoachim 3:00 PM Bandshell Looker 4:00 PM Bissingers Ring Dash’s Lunging with Purpose & Remi (the Stallion) 4:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #7 4:15 PM Bandshell Philadelphia Freedom (Elton John Tribute) 5:00 PM Bissingers Ring Fun with Alpaca’s by Caitlyn & Kiley O’Connor 5:30 PM Bandshell The Mahoney Brothers 6:00 PM Bissingers Ring Mini Zebu & Mini Dexter Cattle 6:00 PM Large Arena 4H Horse & Pony Drill Team 6:00 PM Near Gate 2 Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #8 6:45 PM Bandshell Philadelphia Freedom (Elton John Tribute) 7:00 PM Weis Grandstand Dialed Action Sports 7:00 PM Bissingers Ring Dash’s Lunging with Purpose & Remi (the Stallion) 7:30 PM Large Arena Livestock Fun Night 8:00 PM Bandshell The Mahoney Brothers Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association

For more information or a completed calendar of events for the week, head to the Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.