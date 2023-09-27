BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY — The 168 Bloomsburg Fairgrounds are open for another few days, so if you haven’t visited yet, visitors have Wednesday night, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to get their hands on the famous fair fried food.

Thursday, September 28 is “Pioneer Pole Building Day” and the South Williamsport High School Band and the Shenandoah High School Band playing throughout the morning.

There is still plenty to do at the fair on Thursday, especially musically.

Of course, the animals, food, and vendors will be there but on Thursday, the music is sure to hit the spot.

“Oscar the Awesome Ostrich” will be strolling through the fairgrounds throughout the day. Starting at 11:00 a.m. there will be a 70’s Flashback playing throughout the day.

Also playing sporadically in the bandshell are “Looker,” “Philadelphia Freedom (Elton John Tribute),” and “The Mahoney Brothers.”

In the Weish Grandstand at 7:00 p.m. will be Dialed Action Sports, Auto Racing Championship, and in the Large Arena at 7:30 p.m., is Livestock Fun Night.

Below is a list of daily events for Thursday, September 28:

8:00 AMJohn Giger Sm ArenaJudging Open Sheep
9:00 AMA AvenueSouth Williamsport High School Band
9:00 AMLarge ArenaJudging 4H Dairy Cattle
After JudgingLarge ArenaJudging Supreme Champ Dairy Cow from Open Show
10:00 AMA AvenueShenandoah High School Band
10:00 AMBissingers RingMini Zebu Cattle & Mini White Dexter Cattle
11:00 PMBandshell70’s Flashback
11:00 / 1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00Northeast ExtensionRock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show
11:00 am – 6:30 pmKeystone Ag BldgState Queen Day – Music by Keeping It Simple
11:00 AMEducation BldgFirst Keystone Community Bank Speaker Series: Mark Ritter (Member Business Financial Services)
11:00 PMBissingers RingWild to Mild by Frosty Oak Stables
12:00 PMBissingers RingFun with Alpaca’s by Caitlyn & Kiley O’Connor
12:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Onsite Registration/Practice
12:00 / 2:00 / 4:00 / 6:00Northeast ExtensionAll Star Barnyard Revue and Pig Races
12:30 PMBandshellLooker
1:00 PMBarton HouseHow bread was made in the past.
1:00 PMBissingers RingMini Grand Prix 4H Horse Show
1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00Ag/Hort PavilionMusic by Dan & Galla
1:00 / 3:00 / 5:00 / 6:30Strolling FairgroundsOscar the Awesome Ostrich
1:45 PMBandshell70’s Flashback
2:00 PMBissingers RingHarnessing Haflingers by Zack Stout
2:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Training Seminar
3:00 PMEducation BldgFirst Keystone Community Bank Speaker Series: Abigail Yoder & Casey McMasters (FFA Foundation)
3:00 PMKeystone Ag Bldg4th Annual Daily Grape Stomp Challenge
3:00 PMBissingers RingPigs and People program by Paul Yoachim
3:00 PMBandshellLooker
4:00 PMBissingers RingDash’s Lunging with Purpose & Remi (the Stallion)
4:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #7
4:15 PMBandshellPhiladelphia Freedom (Elton John Tribute)
5:00 PMBissingers RingFun with Alpaca’s by Caitlyn & Kiley O’Connor
5:30 PMBandshellThe Mahoney Brothers
6:00 PMBissingers RingMini Zebu & Mini Dexter Cattle
6:00 PMLarge Arena4H Horse & Pony Drill Team
6:00 PMNear Gate 2Dock Dogs-Big Air WAVE #8
6:45 PMBandshellPhiladelphia Freedom (Elton John Tribute)
7:00 PMWeis GrandstandDialed Action Sports
7:00 PMBissingers RingDash’s Lunging with Purpose & Remi (the Stallion)
7:30 PMLarge ArenaLivestock Fun Night
8:00 PMBandshellThe Mahoney Brothers
Courtesy: Bloomsburg Fair Association

For more information or a completed calendar of events for the week, head to the Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.