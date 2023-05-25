EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — People posting on social media and calling the Eyewitness News newsroom are wondering what they are seeing and hearing in the sky over their communities in northeastern PA.

Residents are used to normal air travel around airports near their homes, but this week they have been hearing something much louder.

The most likely answer, planes that are in town for The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow happening Memorial Day weekend.

Thursday the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who are headlining the airshow, were flying demonstrations between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and the Pocono Raceway. Other aircrafts could be seen on the tarmac at the airport as well.

The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow is May 27 and 28. Gates open at 11:00 a.m., on both days. Visit their website for more information.