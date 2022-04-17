EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, now’s the time. The deadline is Monday to send in your tax returns or to file for an extension.

Changes impacting your 2021 fed taxes And IRS says beware of scammers trying to get their hands on your return.

The deadline to file and pay taxes owed for most individual income tax returns is Monday, April 18.



According to IRS.gov, people who file a 2021 federal income tax return can take advantage of key tax benefits included in the American Rescue Plan. Which includes an expanded child tax credit and an increased child and dependent care credit.

The American Rescue Plan also increased the earned income tax credit for childless workers. There are also changes, that can help low and moderate-income families with children.

People who did not receive a third stimulus payment last year, or received less than the full amount, may be eligible to claim the recovery rebate credit. Those who had a child or added a dependent in 2021 can also receive a credit of up to $1,400.

However, if you need more time to file, you’re not alone.

The IRS estimates 15 million taxpayers will request an extension of time to file. taxpayers can use the ‘IRS free file’ to request an extension until October 17, using form 4868. However, it’s not an extension of time to pay.

Remember, Monday is also the deadline for first-quarter estimated tax payments for income from self-employment, small businesses, gig economy work, and investments. This may apply to you if you sold a property.

Whether you’re filing last minute or you already filed it’s important to be aware of potential scammers posing as IRS agents to steal taxpayer money or personal information.

The IRS will never:

call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card, or wire transfer.

threaten to immediately have you arrested for not paying.

demand payment without giving taxpayers the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.

call unexpectedly about a tax refund.

The three-year window of opportunity to claim a 2018 tax refund closes on Monday for most taxpayers. The IRS estimates 1.5 million taxpayers did not file a 2018 tax return to claim tax refunds worth more than $1.5B.

If they do not file a 2018 tax return by April 18, 2022, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.