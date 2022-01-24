What you need to know heading into tax season

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tax season officially gets underway which means you can start filing your taxes today but some people may be waiting than expected for their refund.

If you didn’t receive your tax return for a few months last year, you’re not alone and you could face the same fate this tax season. Around 30 million taxpayers had their refunds delayed last year because of pandemic-related issues and the IRS is still playing catchup. The treasury department is warning of more delays again this year.

Experts are saying the expanded child credit is a potential pitfall. Most parents only got half the money they were owed. The IRS is now sending out letters to help people properly file for the rest.

“And that can be a little complicated, you have to fill out the form on how many dependents you have, you may have new dependents because you had a new child, you fostered, you adopted, shared custody can create a complication,” said Mark Steber who is a Chief Tax Information Officer with Jackson Hewitt.

Unemployment benefits are taxable. Stimulus checks are not but still need to be reported on 2021 tax returns. The fastest way to get a refund is to file electronically and set up direct deposit. The IRS says most people who go digital get a refund within 21 days. The deadline to submit your taxes is April 18.