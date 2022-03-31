KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As gas prices remain high many drivers are looking for ways to make their vehicles more fuel-efficient.

At T & F Tire Service and Supply owner Tom Tranguch says the easiest way to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck with gas mileage is to make sure your tires have the right amount of pressure in them. He recommends checking your tires pressure once a month.

Tranguch also says that keeping up on your car’s overall maintenance may save you in the long run. He said to be sure that spark plugs are changed between 60,000 and 100,000 miles to keep the car running more fuel-efficient. Also, if your check engine light is on, don’t ignore it. It could be an oxygen sensor that could aid in the faster burning of gas.

In the end, car owners really just need to keep up with the maintenance on the car to make sure it’s getting its maximum miles per gallon.