WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Powerball jackpot is approaching record-breaking highs, Saturday night’s drawing is more than $800 million.

The anticipation is high in Pennsylvania for the next drawing of the Powerball with an estimated $800 million jackpot, and Eyewitness News wants to know, what would you do with the money?

“Definitely open my restaurant first. Pay off some of my mom’s debt, buy her a house. Definitely pay off my debt, all my student loans and see where we go from there,” Sky Vargas told Eyewitness News.

“Number one I’d give my family quite a bit of money so they’d be set for the rest of their lives and if they have any kids or anything down the line, I’d set up some trust funds,” said Garry Ferris.

“I’d probably help my mom and dad, get them something special. And a lot of Chic-fil-a because you know Chic-fil-a is — You can’t beat it. Chic-fil-a and Popeyes,” said Gavin Wagner.

These dreams could be made possible with a winning Powerball ticket, and according to employees at the Anthracite Newsstand on Public Square, that’s exactly what everyone is doing.

“People are coming in groups, family members, everybody’s gathering up everything they got and just to play Powerball. Everybody wants that one lucky ticket that’s gonna give them a lifetime dream,” Ann Marie Bossard explained.

Winning the Powerball feels like a one-in-a-million chance to many, but someone has to win.

Just that one dollar can make a lifetime difference and many people are feeling pretty confident in their chance of getting their hands on a winning ticket.

You can get the winning Powerball numbers on Eyewitness News at 11 Saturday night.