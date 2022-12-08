EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you most likely to search for a circus or cheap gas near you? Apparently, within the Scranton area, there is one clear winner.

Google Trends shared the top trending “near me” searches in Scranton for the 2022 year.

In third place for the most searches in the Scranton area was “plasma donations near me.” The healthcare industry uses plasma to help patients with rare disorders. According to CLS Plasma Donations, many plasma collection centers offer compensation to motivate people to donate.

Coming in second for most searched was “cheapest gas near me.” It was at the beginning of 2022 when gas prices started to rise in Pennsylvania and across the country. Many within NEPA were desperate to find the cheapest gas, but not as much as wanting to search for some family fun.

According to Google, the number one searched term within the NEPA was “circus near me” almost five times more in 2022 than in 2021.

During the summer, the Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus performed at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township, which brought in a large crowd.

These were the following top ten “near me” searches in Scranton for the year 2022:

Circus near me Cheapest gas near me Plasma donation near me Gas prices near me Prom dresses near me Cafes near me Seamstress near me Waterparks near me Remote jobs near me Staffing agency near me

Google also noted that the Scranton area’s top animal search was the “great eared nightjar”. Scranton was also one of two places with “seamstress” as a top trending “near me” search along with Marquette, Milwaukee.

The Scranton area’s top trending recipe was fried apples and the top searched music genre was rap.