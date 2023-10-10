NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A gruesome discovery in Schuylkill County sparked a wide investigation in the area as two bodies were found in a wooded area in New Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

The two bodies in New Philadelphia were found along Ferndale Road off of state route 209. The bodies were discovered just after 3:00 a.m.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but this is what we know so far.

The Pennsylvania State Police say that the two bodies were discovered at around 3:25 a.m. They were found about one mile east of State Route 209 in a wooded area on Ferndale Road.

According to PSP, the individuals were pronounced dead on scene at about 6:00 a.m. by the Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators searched the wooded area for hours after they found the bodies with the help of a witness. They left the scene just before 3:00 p.m.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci spoke with PSP again this evening and they said there is nothing new at this time and it is still an active investigation.

28/22 News will continue to follow this developing story and will provide you with details as they come.