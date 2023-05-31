GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has been following a developing story in Girardville where police and fire crews were called to a reported discovery of an explosive device.

The bomb squad soon followed and they were still there as of 11:00 p.m.

Police and fire crews worked together to evacuate the building and surrounding areas before the bomb squad got to work.

A call for a possible bomb situation came into the Girardville Borough Police Department just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the police department, a maintenance man found a device in the ceiling of an apartment building at 3032 West Main Street.

“They brought it down, opened it, seen it was a bomb, they called got there and immediately called the dispatchers. They got me in touch with the state police, so the bomb squad came,” said Girardville Borough Police Department Patrolman Brandon Gonzalez.

The Girardville Fire Chief says his team and police crews worked together to evacuate the building and surrounding areas.

The Reading State Police Bomb Squad then took over, detonating the first bomb.

Firefighters would soon take another sweep of the building, finding a second bomb.

“They located the one bomb, we were able to defuse it. They detonated both of them because they did later find another one,” said Patrolman Gonzalez.

Patrolman Gonzalez says there’s a possibility there’s a third bomb inside the building.

The bomb squad says they’re expecting more help as they continue their search.

Girardville Police say everyone is currently safe and the building is empty.

Those who live in the area are urged to stay away from West Main Street between Richard and Line Street.

This is still a developing story and crews on the scene expect to be there for the next few hours.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest.