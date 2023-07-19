LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In just a few more days NASCAR returns to Pocono Raceway with plenty of action for race fans and plenty to see and do for the entire family.

And as cars are zipping through the Tricky Triangle, right across we’ll have people zipping through the fan fair.

Pocono Raceway’s beloved fan fair will be filled with fun food and free carnival rides for kids.

There is a packed entertainment schedule for the weekend’s fans can enjoy live music, displays from a number of vendors, driver appearances with autographs sessions, and some q and a’s.

“You should be tired by the time you leave Pocono Raceway, there’s so much to do for all ages right for the kids for young adults for everyone there’s something out there in fan fair to soak in and have a good time,” said Ricky Durst, Senior Director of Marketing at Pocono Raceway.

For safety precautions, they are also introducing new technology to their security this year.

“The newly evolved technology is really a leading industry standard now. You see it in arenas around the country and major sporting events, it uses some AI technology. So it’s just a much smarter system, a much more efficient system, and is gonna better balance that efficiency through the gates and everyone’s safety,” Durst added.

And this year’s turnout is looking like a big one.

“Last year we announced it was the largest crowd we had in ten years and right now I think we’re right on pace to either meet that or exceed that,” continued Durst.

Tickets for this weekend start at $45 and tickets for kids 12 and under are free all weekend long.