WILKES-BARRE, LUZERN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some fun and free activities for kids are coming up this weekend in Wilkes-Barre.

Downtown Discoveries Kids Fest will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Midtown Village in Wilkes-Barre.

The event and marketing coordinator for Dimand City PA, Shelby Monk says it is free to attend and all activities will be free of charge.

Monk says there will be many games and activities for kids. Some of the activities to expect from Kids Fest are balloon animals, a live DJ, and a scavenger hunt around the businesses downtown.

