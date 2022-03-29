EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials in the NEPA area are offering advice on a question many commuters might not have considered: What should drivers do when their vehicles break down or have crashed on a busy interstate?

The crash on I-81 Monday brings up a safety issue. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, at times individuals may feel the need to exit their vehicle to view the damage, however, officials advise otherwise.

Christe Hyde, a spokesperson for AAA stated to police, it’s best to stay inside and move your vehicle out of the traffic lanes. If your vehicle is stuck in active travel lanes, officials recommend exiting the vehicle to reach a safer location immediately on foot.

Hyde informed Wilkes-Barre police that drivers should not be near moving traffic, directly behind or in front of their vehicle out of concern of another car or truck striking it. Hyde advised drivers to be on the side, near a barrier, and as far as possible from traffic.

Police say about 16% of pedestrian traffic fatalities in the US occur on freeways each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. However, they do not track how many of those victims got out of stranded vehicles.