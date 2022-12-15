WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While this December storm is already underway, it is important to be prepared before this type of weather arrives.

There are so many unexpected things that can go wrong during a storm like this, specifically power outages.

Eyewitness News spoke with spokesperson Don Brominski from UGI Utilities and the owner of main hardware Brian Kaminski in Wilkes-Barre on the best way to prepare for power outages before they occur.

Winter weather is packed with unpredictable punches, making it essential to be ready in advance.

“It’s very dangerous to be driving. You want to be prepared well before that,” Kaminski said.

A common result of a winter storm is power outages.

“We’re seeing a lot of ice. And when ice sticks to power lines, they get heavy and droop,” Brominski said.

Back-up generators are the saving grace for many, but keep in mind.

“One of the things we worry about most of all is carbon monoxide poisoning if people run a generator inside. We want to make sure that those emergency generators are outside in a well-ventilated area,” said Brominski.

For those who do not own a generator, there are certain items you should keep stocked.

“Flashlights that are either rechargeable or have fresh batteries to make sure that it’s gonna light when you need it to,” said Kaminski.

“Have your batteries, food, water, and make sure you have the emergency phone numbers,” Brominski explained.

Every power outage is different, you never know how long they will last, and be prepared to keep warm.

“Blankets of course, you know coats, sweaters. There’s really not much you can do if the power does go out,” Kaminski added.

“Space heater, that would be another thing. Just make sure that you’re following all the codes there, you don’t put it next to the tree. Do not use ovens or stoves for heating purposes,” said Brominski.

The outage is not over once the lights turn back on. It is important to be prepared for an outage ahead of time, but it is also very important to be aware of the steps to take once power is restored.

UGI urges you to make sure that all your appliances are working, especially your HVAC system, and be sure to call UGI with any questions or concerns during a power outage.