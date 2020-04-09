What the ‘Stay at Home’ order means for outdoor recreation

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) held a press conference call this morning to discuss the do’s and don’ts of outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department encourages people go to parks close to home to get fresh air. When going out, you should stick to only going with people from the same household as you.

The department also started an early trout season, and is encouraging people to take up fishing.

Getting outdoors is key to mental health. Whether you are fishing or doing any other outdoor recreational activities, the department says you should continue to avoid large crowds, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.

