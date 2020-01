WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) They were hailed as the latest weapon in the effort to keep the public safe.

“The Hawkeye” cameras, some 300 installed around the city in 2008 at a Cost of nearly $4 million dollars.

They never really worked correctly and are now in the dark. What is the Mayor and Council’s plan for these cameras?

Will there ever be security cameras up and running In the city? Eyewitness News goes in search of answers to these questions at 5pm.