What Thanksgiving foods are safe for your pet to eat?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are a time for friends and family to gather and chow down on some delicious foods.

While these festive eats may be delicious and filling to us, they may not be so safe for our furry friends.

  • Photo Courtesy of: Sami Squires
  • Photo Courtesy of : Andrea Warner

Here’s a list of what is and isn’t safe for your pet to eat, according to the American Kennel Club.

SAFE:

  • Turkey Meat (No skin, bones)
  • Plain white or sweet potatoes
  • Plain cooked pumpkin
  • Plain peas
  • Apple
  • Photo Courtesy of: Emily Silvi
  • Photo Courtesy of: Vivian Muniz

NOT SAFE:

  • Turkey skins and bones
  • Turkey stuffing and gravy
  • Mashes potatoes (with added ingredients)
  • Creamed peas
  • Sweet potatoes (with added ingredients)
  • Pumpkin pie
  • Onions
  • Garlic
  • Chocolate and chocolate desserts
  • Alcoholic beverages

While a lot of the foods on the “not safe” list seem like regular, every day items that are safe for pets, there are some underlying reasons as to why these foods should be avoided.

Foods that are prepared and have additional spices in them can cause pancreatitis or other digestive ailments. Store bought desserts like pies often contain xylitol which is considered very toxic for dogs.

  • Photo Courtesy of: Sami Squires
  • Photo Courtesy of: Vivian Muniz

Be sure to keep this list in mind when your canine starts to give you their “puppy dog eyes” at the holiday dinner table.

If there is an emergency where your pet ingests something they shouldn’t, the phone to the Pet Poison Helpline is 855-746-7661.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos