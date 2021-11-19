What Thanksgiving foods are safe for your pet to eat?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are a time for friends and family to gather and chow down on some delicious foods.

While these festive eats may be delicious and filling to us, they may not be so safe for our furry friends.

Here’s a list of what is and isn’t safe for your pet to eat, according to the American Kennel Club.

SAFE:

Turkey Meat (No skin, bones)

Plain white or sweet potatoes

Plain cooked pumpkin

Plain peas

Apple

NOT SAFE:

Turkey skins and bones

Turkey stuffing and gravy

Mashes potatoes (with added ingredients)

Creamed peas

Sweet potatoes (with added ingredients)

Pumpkin pie

Onions

Garlic

Chocolate and chocolate desserts

Alcoholic beverages

While a lot of the foods on the “not safe” list seem like regular, every day items that are safe for pets, there are some underlying reasons as to why these foods should be avoided.

Foods that are prepared and have additional spices in them can cause pancreatitis or other digestive ailments. Store bought desserts like pies often contain xylitol which is considered very toxic for dogs.

Be sure to keep this list in mind when your canine starts to give you their “puppy dog eyes” at the holiday dinner table.

If there is an emergency where your pet ingests something they shouldn’t, the phone to the Pet Poison Helpline is 855-746-7661.