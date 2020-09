WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The first presidential debate is tonight and Eyewitness News takes to the streets to talk with voters and leaders of each party.





I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick asks what they are expecting tonight, what do they want to hear from each candidate and what issues are important to them.

That story is coming up on later editions of Eyewitness News from Your Local Election Headquarters.