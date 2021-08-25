What kids are most excited about when returning to school

EYNON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the new school year starts, students are filled with excitement, nerves, and even some sadness as summer comes to an end. But first-day jitters are even higher this year as some students return to the classroom for the first time in months, or in some cases, over a year.

Eyewitness News stopped at the bus stop to talk with young students and parents about returning to school.

“I’m happy that they are going back because it definitely can get them off the electronics for a little while,” said Christine Giuliani, parent.

Another mother, Kari Van Loon, says the first day is usually easy, but it’s not all always a breeze in the morning.

“It was an easy morning, but it’s the first day, so we will see after this how it goes. First day is always the easiest, but we are all excited.”

Van Loon’s fourth-grade daughter, Miyah, says she is happy to go back to school.

“Because I like all the subjects, and I’m happy that I’m going to meet my teacher, Miss O’Connor,” Miyah said. “My favorite subject is gym, because it has lots of awesome stuff!”

Loon’s second-grade son, Jamie, is looking forward most to going back to art.

“Because we get to paint and color,” Jamie exclaimed.

Not every kid is excited to go back.



“My daughter is really excited to go to school, but my son is not looking forward to it,” said Kari.