EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Every year a special holiday comes around, Labor Day. It’s a significant day Honoring the American worker.

Monday is Labor Day so schools are closed and many people are off for the federal holiday.

But what actually are the roots of the federal holiday? We asked people in the community like Aubry Barnes.

“Well, I figure Labor Day is when you need to cook out and have some good family come over, and summertime’s over, and get ready for fall,” said Aubry Barnes from Wilkes-Barre.

Others had more of a deeper meaning behind the day off.

“To celebrate the people, the backbone of this country basically. That provides their services, build our materials,” says Andrew Trevino from West Wyoming.

Larry Cook is a well-known presidential historian in Luzerne County. He tells us Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers.

It was signed into law as a federal holiday by President Grover Cleveland in 1894 after labor activists pushed for recognition of the many contributions workers made to America’s strength and prosperity.

“A lot of people don’t look at it as a patriotic holiday and I consider that it is because think about it, you know what form of patriotism is better than contributing to your society and doing a good job?” says Larry Cook a presidential historian.

Now spreading that knowledge in our own newsroom. We decided to test the workers here at 28/22 News.

“It’s a day that we remember all those who have labored hard and you celebrate the union,” Joey Dominick the assignment manager at 28/22 News said.

“Labor Day, I think has something to do with the unions, celebrating the workers’ rights. That’s always been my assumption,” says Rachel Malak the PA Live! Host and producer at 28/22 News.

Rachel’s assumption is correct.

“It’s a day to celebrate people that work very intense jobs, that require the use of a union to make sure they’re not being taken advantage of,” said Zachary Smith a digital producer at 28/22 News.

Our fearless leader Eric also taking part.

“I believe it has something originally to do with the unions, but it is recognizing people who have worked.” Eric Nazarenus the news director at 28/22 News said.

It’s all fun and games unless you’re wearing white.

“Well, I know you’re not supposed to wear white after it,” says Brett Alper a sports anchor and reporter at 28/22 News.

Brett’s not wrong. Referencing a historical saying that you shouldn’t wear light-colored clothing after Labor Day.

“If people were wearing that after Labor Day, it looked like you were… Had the means to have an after-summer vacation. So it was kind of like bragging that you had a lot of money or something like that,” Cook added.

So there you have it take the federal holiday to soak up the sun and enjoy the day off with your family and friends.