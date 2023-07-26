(WHTM) — Summer means hazy, hot, and humid days. Some days, it can seem unbearable. When conditions warrant, the National Weather Service (NWS) will issue heat-related advisories and warnings so the public can protect themselves from the intense heat that summer can bring.

There are many terms regarding extreme heat. According to ReadyPa.com, some of them include.

Heat Index: A number in degrees Fahrenheit that tells how hot it feels when relative humidity is added to the air temperature. Humidity makes it feel even hotter than it is outside.

Excessive Heat Watch: This is when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event to meet or exceed excessive heat warning standards.

Excessive Heat Warning: This is issued by the NWS when Heat Index Values are forecasted to meet or exceed locally defined warning criteria for at least two days. ReadyPA says a rule of thumb is that the temperature is expected to be 105 degrees or higher for the next 2 days and the nighttime air temperature will not drop below 75 degrees.

Heat Advisory: This is issued by the NWS when heat index values are forecast to meet locally defined advisory criteria for one to two days. ReadyPA says that a rule of thumb is that this is issued when the temperature is expected to be 100 degrees or higher.

Any heat-related advisory, watch, or warning should be taken seriously. The elderly, young children, and pets are those who are considered most at risk.

ReadyPA offers the following tips to prepare for prolonged extreme heat events.

Check air-conditioning ducts for proper insulation.

Install temporary window reflectors (for use between windows and drapes), such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard, to reflect heat back outside, and weather-strip doors and sills to keep cool air in.

Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes, shades, or awnings. These items can reduce the heat that enters a home by up to 80%

Know those in your neighborhood who are older, young, sick, or overweight. They are more likely to become victims of excessive heat and may need help.

Be aware that people living in urban areas may be at greater risk from the effects of a prolonged heat wave than people living in rural areas.

Additional information about extreme heat can be found here.