(WHTM) — Car modifications can be anything from tinting your windows to lifting your car higher off the ground, and even installing a new sound system. Pennsylvania has many laws and guidelines to follow if you want to do any major changes to your car.

Here is a list of guidelines that you have to follow if you are making any modifications to your car in Pennsylvania, according to yourmechanic.com.

Sound Systems

Yourmechanic.com states that Pennsylvania requires that drivers do not play sound systems at levels that a person would consider unusual or excessive, or that are audible at a distance of 50 feet.

Mufflers

There are some laws that drivers must follow if they would like to make changes to the muffler of their car:

Mufflers are required on all vehicles and must prevent unusual or excessive noise.

Headers and side exhausts are permitted if the remainder of the exhaust system limits the noise emitted by the engine and they do not increase the sound beyond the maximum decibel levels described below.

Motor vehicles traveling at 35 miles per hour or less must not exceed 88 decibels.

Motor vehicles traveling over 35 miles per hour must not exceed 92 decibels.

Yourmechanic.com states that residents should always check with local county and municipality laws since those ordinances and laws may be more strict than state laws.

Frame and suspension

Some suspension and lift laws in Pennsylvania, according to yourmechanic.com are:

Vehicles cannot exceed 13 feet 6 inches in height.

Front lift blocks are not permitted.

The rear lift block cannot be more than five inches over the original factory height.

Engine

There are no specific laws for engine swaps in Pennsylvania, according to yourmechanic.com but you can click here for rules on emissions testing. This testing is required in many counties throughout the Commonwealth.

Window tinting

According to state law, here are some guidelines for window tinting in Pennsylvania