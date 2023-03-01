(WBRE/WYOU) — What are those two bright lights sitting next to each other in the sky? Is it a UFO?

If you look up in the sky tonight and you see two bright lights, don’t be worried, that’s just Jupiter and Venus!

According to NASA, Jupiter and Venus will be about half a degree apart from one another on March 1.

The two planets have been getting closer and closer to one another over the past few weeks, so this might not be your first night seeing them.

This encounter has been in the making for a while now, and March 1 is the closest the pair will get this cycle.

Many viewers have called, messaged, and emailed our station regarding the two planets’ close encounter. We hope this article helps alleviate some of your concerns.