NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Prescribed burning has been a practice in Pennsylvania since 2009. It has been beneficial and crucial to helping local plant life and wildlife thrive.

The wildfire at Glen Summit Friday was a reminder that wildfires can be incredibly dangerous and fast-moving but fire can be good for people and the environment when used properly.

“Over the years through our excellent efforts in extinguishing and preventing wildfires, this has allowed an accumulation of fuels in the understory. Dead and downed materials, downed branches,” stated Nicholas Lylo, the district manager at Pinchot Forest

Those materials can pile up after years and that can lead to dangerous conditions if left alone.

“Those fuels create what we call a ladder fuel effect. So it allows the fire to grow in height and even get into the canopy of some of our forests. Therefore killing the trees instead of being that low-intensity fire that cleans up the understory,” explained Lylo.





That’s where prescribed fires or controlled burns come in.

“A prescribed fire is a planned fire. So it’s done under specific conditions for a specific purpose. One of the main reasons we do it is to improve forest conditions. To allow the forest to reduce fuel accumulations. To improve the forest habitat for wildlife and threatened and endangered species,” stated Lylo.

It doesn’t take long for nature to rebound after a fire.

“Soon after the fire is done according to the prescription, you’ll start seeing the reaction and the greenery,” said Lylo.

Experts say with more people living in what were once remote forested areas it’s now more important than ever to be vigilant about warnings

“Take heed to them. Be aware that conditions are at a point that a fire can escape and rapidly grow,” explained Lylo.

Officials also want to remind everyone that in Pennsylvania if you are found responsible for the start of a wildfire, you will be held responsible for the costs of extinguishing that fire.