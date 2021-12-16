What a difference a year makes: Record warmth in 2021, inches of snow in 2020

We’re starting to see temperatures drop, which means driving conditions could become icy as we head into winter. To help keep safe, your car needs to be just as prepared as you. (NEWS10)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — One year ago, Thursday, NEPA was hit by a snowstorm, some areas received as much as 40 inches of snow.

Last year, it took a few days to clear the snow and remove it. Wilkes-Barre was forced to use some heavy equipment and machines to clear the roads and crews were working 16-hour shifts to combat the snow.

In 2021, temperatures were so warm, new records were set as temperatures were in the mid-50s for most of our area and according to our Eyewitness News meteorological team, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s temperatures were in the mid-60s.

Avoca’s record of 57 was set in 1971 as was Williamsport’s record of 58 degrees. Mount Pocono’s record of 56 was set in 1906.

Friday is expected to be in the 50s as well before rain moves in on Saturday.