Wet and icy weather moves through the area

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Our wintry/icy mix will taper off through the first half of our morning, but we’ll still want to watch for some slick spots on untreated roadways until we start to warm back up.

Temperatures will push back into the upper 40s today with a nice mid-day lull.

Showers will return later this afternoon and go off and on into tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

We’ll start off with rain Friday morning, some of which could be a little heavy. As colder air starts to push back in late in the morning, some spots to the north will try and change over to a quick hit of snow before this whole system moves out in the afternoon.

Saturday is looking like a quiet day, but it will be colder with temperatures right near that freezing mark.

