DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Westrock Company, a packaging company in Delaware Water Gap, is celebrating its employee Thomas Kemmerer who is retiring after 51 years.





Kemmerer is the longest working employee it ever had. He tells us that he’s humbled by the going away party and is grateful for his coworkers.

Kemmerer started working at the mill in 1970 after he left service with the U.S. Army in Germany.