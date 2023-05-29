WEST WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Luzerne County, a good crowd turned out for a Memorial Day Parade in West Wyoming.

Wyoming Avenue was lined with people as the parade made its way through the borough Monday morning.

It was filled with people serving the community as emergency responders, young and old alike, turned out Monday, some making sure the next generation passes along the importance of the day.

“We like to come down here and set the tradition up for the younger ones who really get into it as well, and they like the candy, and we like to honor all the veterans,” said Brenda Miller from Lehman Township.

The day is set aside to make sure we never forget the contributions made by those who came before us.