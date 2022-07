EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Paving continues at the West Side Mall in Edwardsville.





People who shop and work at the mall reached out to the I-Team claiming their vehicles had been damaged when they hit potholes.

Some were as deep as a foot in the parking lot and access roads.

The Supervisor of the paving company says they will pave other parts of the parking lot and access road over the next several days.