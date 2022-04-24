SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Carnival season will officially make its return on Monday and West Scranton Little League will be holding its annual carnival fundraiser at ‘The home of Sloan baseball.’

On Sunday, Swikas Amusement started setting up the rides and games ahead of opening night on Monday.

The little league organization was faced with vandalism in January. At least two people have been charged with smashing windows, destroying the speaker system, and throwing red paint on the walls.

But, repairs have since been completed and the organization is looking to move on after the vandalism and the pandemic.

“This is our biggest fundraiser for the year. It helps us continue maintaining the fields and providing all the supplies and give the kids the best opportunity they can to play ball,” said John Muklewicz, Vice President, West Scranton Little League.

The West Scranton Little League Carnival will kick off Monday afternoon from 3:00 until 10 p.m. through Friday. And one 1:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday. All you can ride wristbands are $20.