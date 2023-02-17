SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— Some high school students are giving back to a local business in Lackawanna County.

Students at West Scranton High School invaded G&M’s warehouse Friday afternoon and were ready to eat, drink and support local businesses.

They’re calling it a “Cash Mob.” Once a year, students from West Scranton High School select one local business that supports the students throughout the school year and flood it with business.

“Cash mob, we’ve been doing for about 15 years now. It’s a way to get back to the local community small businesses are very important to the school community,” said Rick Bresser, a teacher and student council advisor at West Scranton High School.

G&M has been a sponsor of events at West Scranton High School for over 20 years.

“G and M is a prime example of that they often donate to the school they cater our homecoming dances they just gave gift certificates to our food drives for the basketball team, so we just want to find a way to get back,” Bresser said.

The business also employs students from the high school.

“We really appreciate everyone coming here today supporting local business and really, just having fun,” says Gabrielle Grasso, West Scranton High School student, G&M waitress, and daughter of the owner of G&M.