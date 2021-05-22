West Point graduates celebrate with traditional hat toss

WEST POINT, NEW YORK (WBRE/WYOU) — Graduates at West Point Military Academy celebrated with the traditional hat toss Saturday.

About 1,000 cadets graduated at West Point’s football stadium. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivered the commencement address telling cadets they were graduating during “exceptionally tough circumstances.”

Austin said he was working to prepare the military for a number of new 21st century challenges and was committed to fostering an inclusive environment that is free of hate, harassment and discrimination.

Austin told cadets their West Point training will keep them on course.