West Pittston Police to conduct dual bridge inspections

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY — The West Pittston Police Department will be conducting in-depth inspections of the State Route 11 Bridge and the Dale J. Kridlo Memorial Bridge (formerly Fort Jenkins Bridge) starting Monday.

Both bridges are located over the Susquehanna River, between Pittston and West Pittston and the inspections are expected to take more than one week to complete, reports say.

According to a press release, the inspections will include a temporary lane shift on the Dale J. Kridlo Memorial Bridge, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on State Route 11 during the inspections.

The inspections are scheduled to begin Monday, August 23, and extend through Friday, September 3. The bridge inspections will be conducted during the same time period as will surveying operations both on and under the bridges, reports say.

The Water Street bridge is anticipated to remain closed until the additional inspections, analysis, and necessary repairs are complete.